Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, and the team are shining bright with Raja Shivaji at the box office. The historical action drama is aiming for a century in India. But before that, it will create history by surpassing Sairat. Scroll below for the day 16 report!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 16

Mahesh Manjrekar co-starrer is enjoying the dominance in the Marathi belt. However, there’s intense competition in the Hindi belt from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Bhooth Bangla, and other new releases. According to estimates, Raja Shivaji earned 2.75 crore across all languages on day 16. It witnessed a 83% jump compared to 1.5 crore collected on the third Friday.

The cumulative total in India now stands around 88.95 crore net. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s production is made on a budget of 75 crore. It has gained the success tag with returns of 13.95 crore in 16 days. The gross collection has reached 104.96 crore.

Here is the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 57.7 crore

Week 2: 27 crore

Day 15: 1.5 crore

Day 16: 2.75 crore

Total: 88.95 crore

Set to become highest-grossing Marathi film in India

Today, Raja Shivaji will officially surpass Sairat (90 crore) and emerge as the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time in India. It needs only 1.05 crore more in the kitty to rewrite history. Post that, it aims to become the first film in the language to cross 100 crore at the domestic box office.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of all time in India (net earnings):

Sairat – 90 crore Raja Shivaji – 88.95 crore (16 days) Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Ved – 61.2 crore Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore Timepass – 30 crore

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 16 Summary

Budget: 75 crore

India net: 88.95 crore

ROI: 13.95 crore

ROI%: 18.6%

India gross: 104.96 crore

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