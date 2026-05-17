Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, and the team are shining bright with Raja Shivaji at the box office. The historical action drama is aiming for a century in India. But before that, it will create history by surpassing Sairat. Scroll below for the day 16 report!
Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 16
Mahesh Manjrekar co-starrer is enjoying the dominance in the Marathi belt. However, there’s intense competition in the Hindi belt from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Bhooth Bangla, and other new releases. According to estimates, Raja Shivaji earned 2.75 crore across all languages on day 16. It witnessed a 83% jump compared to 1.5 crore collected on the third Friday.
The cumulative total in India now stands around 88.95 crore net. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s production is made on a budget of 75 crore. It has gained the success tag with returns of 13.95 crore in 16 days. The gross collection has reached 104.96 crore.
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Here is the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):
- Week 1: 57.7 crore
- Week 2: 27 crore
- Day 15: 1.5 crore
- Day 16: 2.75 crore
Total: 88.95 crore
Set to become highest-grossing Marathi film in India
Today, Raja Shivaji will officially surpass Sairat (90 crore) and emerge as the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time in India. It needs only 1.05 crore more in the kitty to rewrite history. Post that, it aims to become the first film in the language to cross 100 crore at the domestic box office.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of all time in India (net earnings):
- Sairat – 90 crore
- Raja Shivaji – 88.95 crore (16 days)
- Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore
- Ved – 61.2 crore
- Natsamrat – 42 crore
- Pawankhind – 37.72 crore
- Lai Bhaari – 37 crore
- Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore
- Thackeray – 31.6 crore
- Timepass – 30 crore
Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 16 Summary
- Budget: 75 crore
- India net: 88.95 crore
- ROI: 13.95 crore
- ROI%: 18.6%
- India gross: 104.96 crore
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