Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din has concluded its box office run within two weeks of its theatrical release. The romantic drama, directed by Sunil Pandey, received negative reviews, leading to a brutal rejection from the audience. How much did it earn in its domestic lifetime? Scroll below for the closing collection.

How much did Ek Din earn in India?

The response was lukewarm, right from the beginning. Ek Din earned 1.15 crore on its opening day, staying even lower than Junaid Khan’s theatrical debut Loveyapa (1.25 crore). In its lifetime, it has accumulated only 4.30 crore net, which is about 5.07 crore in gross earnings.

Back in 2025, Khushi Kapoor co-starrer Loveyapa had concluded its domestic lifetime earning 7.69 crore net. Sai Pallavi’s latest film remained 34% lower, which is simply disappointing.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 4 crore

Week 2: 30 lakh

Total: 4.30 crore

Recovers only 17% budget

Ek Din is reportedly mounted on a budget of 25 crore. In two weeks, it could recover only 17% of the estimated investments. Producers Aamir Khan Productions will be suffering a deficit of 20.7 crore. Unfortunately, Junaid Khan’s second theatrical release is also a box office flop.

Ek Din Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 25 crore

India net: 4.30 crore

Budget recovery: 17%

Loss: 20.7 crore

India gross: 5.07 crore

Verdict: Flop

More about the film

Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. It is distributed by PVR Inox Pictures. The film also stars Kunal Kapoor, Kavin Dave, Reshma Shetty, and others. It is reportedly a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day and was released in theatres on May 1, 2026.

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