While Indians are of course, disappointed about Laapataa Ladies’ disqualification, we still feel proud of the amazing entry made by Aamir Khan Productions. They are immensely grateful for the incredible support and belief that they have received throughout this inspiring journey.

Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios and Kindling Productions exclaimed, “We extend our gratitude to the Academy members and the FFI jury for considering our film. To be included in this prestigious process alongside some of the finest films from across the world is an honor in itself. Our heartfelt thanks to all the audiences around the world who have expressed their love and support for our film.”

They also went above and beyond to congratulate the teams of all the top 15 shortlisted films and wish them the very best in the next stages of the awards.

They further added, “For us, this is not the end but a step forward. We remain committed to bringing more powerful stories to life and sharing them with the world.”

How did the Indian audience react to this news?

Internet is abuzz with reactions to the news of Laapataa Ladies’ disqualification from the Academy Awards’ list.

So, the @TheAcademy Oscars shortlist is out. #LaapataaLadies is a very well made, entertaining movie (I enjoyed it), but was absolutely the wrong choice to represent India for the best #InternationalFeatureFilm category. As expected, it lost.

When are we going to realize.. year… pic.twitter.com/iWGpSXY1KD — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) December 18, 2024

Heartbreaking to see Laapataa Ladies miss the Oscars shortlist. Such a well-made and entertaining film! Hard luck this time, but hoping India picks more gems to shine on the global stage.#LaapataaLadies #Oscars #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/SRURuFHXfi — Isha Mehra (@IshaMeh53598003) December 18, 2024

#LaapataaLadies is out of the Oscars race 🥹🥹

People are calling for the Film Federation of India members to get fired for not understanding good cinema.

I don't think that's the issue. I think they just don't understand what the Oscars jury wants. This film deserves better! pic.twitter.com/I0vqc9JkD0 — Ankita (@Saymyname037) December 18, 2024

#KiranRao's directorial #LaapataaLadies, India's official entry to the Best Foreign Language Film category, is out of the #Oscars2025 race. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming 97th Oscars ceremony on… pic.twitter.com/gsHSdz66sS — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) December 18, 2024

India's official entry, Kiran Rao’s #LaapataaLadies, misses out on the Oscars shortlist for Best International Feature Film. #LostLadies #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/gMreFvLKqG — Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) December 17, 2024

Well, it’s quite safe to say that we are immensely proud of the progress made by Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies), don’t you agree?

