Aamir Khan Productions on Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) not winning Academy Awards
Aamir Khan Productions on Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) not winning Academy Awards ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

While Indians are of course, disappointed about Laapataa Ladies’ disqualification, we still feel proud of the amazing entry made by Aamir Khan Productions. They are immensely grateful for the incredible support and belief that they have received throughout this inspiring journey.
Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios and Kindling Productions exclaimed, “We extend our gratitude to the Academy members and the FFI jury for considering our film. To be included in this prestigious process alongside some of the finest films from across the world is an honor in itself. Our heartfelt thanks to all the audiences around the world who have expressed their love and support for our film.”
They also went above and beyond to congratulate the teams of all the top 15 shortlisted films and wish them the very best in the next stages of the awards.

They further added, “For us, this is not the end but a step forward. We remain committed to bringing more powerful stories to life and sharing them with the world.”

How did the Indian audience react to this news?

Internet is abuzz with reactions to the news of Laapataa Ladies’ disqualification from the Academy Awards’ list.

Well, it’s quite safe to say that we are immensely proud of the progress made by Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies), don’t you agree?

