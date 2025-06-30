Netflix viewers are getting hooked on a lesser-known mystery thriller that many say is impossible to pause once you start. It’s called Bodkin, and if you’re into layered stories with dark humor and secrets, this one might be for you.

What Is Bodkin About On Netflix

The series follows Gilbert Power, an American podcaster who lands in a quiet Irish town to investigate a decades-old disappearance tied to an old Samhain festival. He’s not alone, as he is joined by a sharp Dublin-born journalist, Dove Maloney, and his eager assistant, Emmy. As they start digging, the town begins revealing secrets no one wanted unearthed.

There is a slow build-up of tension, not from a huge action sequence, but through strange characters, shady history, and a town that doesn’t welcome questions.

If You Liked Murder In The Building, Try This

People who liked Murder in the Building will probably feel home here, though the tone is more raggedy and grounded. There’s something about the Irish countryside that adds an odd charm to the suspense. The three characters often argue, but that’s where the fun lies. Bodkin went unnoticed upon its release, but it has steadily gained some attention as people stumble across it on Reddit or other social media platforms.

The actors’ performances help carry the story as well. Will Forte brings his usual delivery, while Siobhán Cullen stands out as the serious journalist forced to put up with him. David Wilmot plays a gruff local with perfect timing, and the rest of the cast adds to the odd, tight-knit atmosphere of the town.

Audience Reviews And Ratings For Bodkin

Bodkin is not your typical groundbreaking crime series as it leans more on the strange charm of its setting and characters rather than nonstop thrills. But still, somehow it offers something a bit different in the current wave of crime series. The Rotten Tomatoes score of the series sits at 69%, while the audience score stands at a respectable 71%. On Imdb, it has a score of 6.9.

Viewers praised the series as well on various social media platforms. One tweeted, “Anybody watch Bodkin on Netflix.. It’s fairly good… Seamus is great craic, slippery as an eel though 😂”

Anybody watch Bodkin on Netflix.. It’s fairly good… Seamus is great craic, slippery as an eel though 😂 pic.twitter.com/5AmvpFV2Wh — McDreamy🇮🇪 (@mccannmervyn) February 21, 2025

Another added, “If you haven’t discovered Bodkin on Netflix, you’re missing out.” A third wrote, “Bodkin on Netflix is so well done.”

Bodkin on Netflix is so well done — sar (@sar_ughh) June 17, 2025

Someone else wrote, “Stumbled onto Bodkin on Netflix… started watching it… now I can’t stop… 🍿”

Stumbled onto Bodkin on Netflix… started watching it… now I can’t stop… 🍿 pic.twitter.com/RVhWyBp5tV — Dr Barbara Loots (@Varvara13) July 12, 2024

Bodkin is available to stream now on Netflix.

Bodkin Trailer

