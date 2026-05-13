Introduced to the world in 2017, Money Heist, aka La Casa De Papel, a Spanish heist series streaming on Netflix, has become a worldwide hit and amassed a cult following. Starring Alvaro Morte, famously known as ‘The Professor,’ who trains eight criminals to carry out a heist in the Royal Mint of Spain, Money Heist released 5 seasons, showing a continuation of the plotline from season 1. The show ended in 2021 with the world bidding a farewell to the Professor and his team of masterminds.

However, a recently released teaser from Netflix suggests the world of Money Heist is far from over. Titled ‘World of Money Heist Continues,’ this teaser comes just days ahead of the show’s spin-off series, Berlin’s season 2 release on May 15, starring Pedro Alonso as the protagonist.

The announcement has put fans into a frenzy and was further amplified through Money Heist’s official Instagram account, which featured The Professor surrounded by masked members clad in red jumpsuits. The caption read, “Seville was always part of a bigger plan. The world of ‘Money Heist’ continues.” It is not yet clear whether season 6 will be a spin-off series or a continuation of the original storyline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La casa de papel – BERLÍN (@lacasadepapel)

In addition to the layered characters, thrilling plotline, and edge-of-the-seat moments, Money Heist has also given an anthem that continues to be hummed by fans across the globe- Bella Ciao. Amidst the thrill of the series’ upcoming season, here’s a closer look at what the song means and its origin story.

What Is The Meaning Of The Song Bella Ciao?

The song was first introduced in the series in a scene involving the Professor and his older brother, Berlin, who comprise two of the show’s primary cast members. During one of Tokyo’s (Úrsula Corberó) narrations in the show, she explains how she and her fellow heist masterminds were first introduced to the anthem.

Tokyo recalls that the professor’s life revolved around the idea of resistance. It was his grandfather, who fought against fascists in Italy, who taught him the song, and the heist gang was then familiarized with it by the professor. The song appears throughout the show at key plot points, including season 1, when the gang sings Bella Ciao as Moscow forges a funnel to lead them out of the Mint.

As per the book Arts and Terror by Vladimir L Marchenkov, Bella Ciao, which translates into

“Goodbye Beautiful” is an Italian folk song that served as an anthem of the anti-fascist resistance and became popular worldwide as a hymn of freedom.

According to another book by Jerry Silverman, Songs That Made History Around the World, the author reports that “Bella Ciao” was first sung by women working in fields in Northern Italy, who would hum it to pass the time.

The lyrics gradually changed during World War II to reflect the struggles of the partisans fighting the fascists. The latter version, which speaks of tales of bravery and defiance, is the one used in Money Heist.

A Song Of Solidarity In Modern Times

While the song originated several years ago, it still holds significance today, with fans not just humming it for its beautiful tune but also as a song of solidarity. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bella Ciao was sung by many to show support for Italians at the epicenter of the pandemic. In Germany, a neighborhood sang the song in unison, accompanied by others who played live instruments.

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