Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), Sapne Vs Everyone was first streamed on YouTube and later picked up by Amazon Prime Video, owing to the show’s growing popularity. Starring Paramvir Cheema and Ambrish Verma—who is also the show’s writer—this series follows the journeys of Prashant (Paramvir) and Ambrish (Jimmy) as they navigate societal pressures, personal challenges, and the harsh realities of Mumbai.

Prashant, an introvert, is a struggling employee in a real estate firm who secretly aspires to be an actor. However, he is often stopped by his manager to attend drama rehearsals. Jimmy, on the other hand, rules the real estate market and is nicknamed the “Sales God.” He has a sharp presence of mind but faces his own share of intense challenges. The show presents the clash between dreams and responsibilities that all adults face, therefore making it highly relatable.

Sapne and Everyone returned to Prime Video with season 2. Here’s a recap of the season and how it ended.

Does Prashant’s Mother Get To See Her Son’s Performance?

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The second season kicks off from right where season 1 ended, with Prashant’s parents deciding to see their son’s performance as a lead actor in a play. With Prashant’s mother in her last stages of life, battling liver cancer, his father is worried about how she will make it to the theatre to see her son’s play.

Meanwhile, Prashant is excited and waiting for his parents’ arrival at the theatre in nervous anticipation. He tells Chouhan to go outside and check whether his parents have arrived. However, once Chouhan steps outside, he is met with a rude shock. By the time Prashant’s father reaches the theatre in his car, his wife has already passed away because of her illness. Chouhan hides this news from Prashant, but when the latter sees empty seats in the audience, he realizes what has happened and breaks down on stage.

Jimmy learns About Kukreja’s intentions

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Jimmy reaches Dagar’s house and fights with him, ultimately making a deal with him to outshine Kukreja. He knocks the bodyguard out temporarily by slapping him hard and eventually hands him over a share of Kukreja’s money in return for some leads on the latter’s whereabouts. Jimmy finally learns that his uncle is trying to get him killed after acquiring the ticket for candidacy and winning the election.

Prashant Begins A New Chapter In Mumbai

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After losing his mother, Prashant decides to move to Mumbai to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor and landing a big-ticket role in a film. Before his departure, he is visited by Jimmy, who promises him that, even if he can’t produce Prashant’s film, he will sell every ticket once it’s released. Prashant arrives in Mumbai and begins sharing a flat with Ashvin, a budding scriptwriter, and Manish, a struggling actor.

Prashant’s neighbors include a stylist, Vedha, and a social media influencer, Tripti. He develops a crush on Vedha, and she appears to have similar feelings for him. Prashant joins a casting agency in Mumbai and works under Tarun, who turns out to be a shrewd opportunist.

An Inappropriate Move By Tarun

Prashant is freaked out by Taurn when the latter tries to touch him inappropriately. He was also disappointed when he learned that the lead actor had already been cast in a project he had auditioned for. He felt hopeless but decided not to give up.

Prashant Foils The Plans Of The Casting Agency

Though he knows that the contest is fixed, Prashant still goes for the auditions. The team tries to sabotage his audition, but he outsmarts them by pouring his heart out. He recalls the first audition he gave for his character, Captain Ravi, and how he ruined it by not being able to say his lines right. He adds all the lines he should have said, and his heartfelt act wins over everyone present. The crew lets him continue his monologue, and Prashant leaves a lasting impression.

Why Is Prashant Heartbroken?

Things are starting to develop between Prashant and Vedha. They even have a heart-to-heart at the beach and come close to sharing a kiss. However, Prashant is left heartbroken when he learns that Vedha’s marriage has already been fixed. He confronts Vedha later for not telling him sooner and toying with his feelings. She, however, claims that her feelings for him are genuine. Vedha explains her stand, saying that before committing her entire life to a complete stranger, she wanted to experience genuine love. Prashant storms off, but not before coming face-to-face with his fiancée, Sonu, who threatens him to stay away from Vedha.

Jimmy’s Strategy To Outsmart Kukreja

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To stop Kukreja from rising in politics, Jimmy starts backing Mansingh. For the elderly candidate’s political campaign, Jimmy needs to invest money. He has been promised flats that Tony will purchase. However, the gap is still huge. As a result, Jimmy and Toni approach various real estate agencies to fund their election campaign against Kukreja.

We have given you the highlights of the season and encourage you to watch it to learn everything that transpires! For now, we cut straight to the end.

Do Prashant & Jimmy Finally Achieve Their Dreams?

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Done with the constant politics of cinema, Prashant decides to take matters into his own hands. He encourages Ashvin to write and direct a movie in which he (Prashant) can star. He also wants to bring in Vedha as a stylist and Jimmy as the movie’s producer. But before beginning this project, he resolves matters with Vedha, sealing his love for her with a passionate kiss that she returns. Meanwhile, Jimmy is met with the shocking death of his father. He is shown in a vulnerable and angry state, capable of killing Kukreja. This moment hints at a season 3 in which Jimmy might be portrayed more intensely, on a mission to avenge his father’s death.

While a season 3 by the team hasn’t been confirmed yet, we are anticipating an announcement soon. From season 2, it’s clear that Prashant and Jimmy haven’t achieved their dreams yet, and we believe the makers won’t stop till they do!

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