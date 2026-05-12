Critical Reception & Box Office Performance

Following its U.S. theatrical release on March 20, 2026, Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi film Project Hail Mary received highly positive reviews and currently holds a stellar 94% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

On the box office front, it has earned $656.3 million so far worldwide against a $200 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo, implying an earnings-to-budget ratio of around 3.28x. In the process, the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed film has also become Ryan Gosling’s second-highest-grossing movie of all time, behind only Greta Gerwig’s 2023 blockbuster Barbie, which grossed $1.447 billion globally, according to Box Office Mojo.

For those of you who could not catch the film on the big screen for any reason, there is good news. You can soon watch the big-budget sci-fi spectacle online from the comfort of your home. Keep scrolling to find out when and where to watch Project Hail Mary online.

What Is Project Hail Mary All About

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary – Digital Release Date & Platform

According to a report by Tom’s Guide, viewers can rent or buy the film on various premium video-on-demand (PVOD) digital platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home from May 12, 2026, that is, from today onward. In addition to the U.S., the film will also be available for digital purchase or rental in India on the same date.

Although an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited, Project Hail Mary is expected to be released on Prime Video (non-rental) in the U.S. sometime in the next month.

Project Hail Mary – Official Trailer

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