Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is already one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. This is the third film collaboration of Nolan and Matt Damon. This is a key project for the duo, as it could help Nolan and Matt Damon achieve a major global milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The duo’s previous collaborations

The duo previously collaborated on two blockbuster movies – Interstellar and Oppenheimer. Damon played a relatively small yet memorable role in Interstellar. Still, he had a much larger presence in Oppenheimer alongside the main cast, which included Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, and Emily Blunt. This upcoming film is an epic, with Matt leading as Odysseus.

Combined worldwide total

Together, Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon’s previous collaborations have already grossed a staggering $1.75 billion worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, Interstellar concluded its theatrical run with an impressive $774.5 million worldwide. Oppenheimer became a cultural phenomenon, grossing $975.8 million worldwide. It had also won seven Oscars.

Therefore, the combined total of the two films is around $1.75 billion. As a result, The Odyssey needs around $249.7 million worldwide to push Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon’s collaborative box office total beyond the huge $2 billion milestone.

Can The Odyssey deliver it?

Considering Nolan’s post-Oppenheimer popularity surge and the enormous hype around The Odyssey, crossing that figure may not be so hard. Christopher Nolan has become one of the rare directors whose name alone can turn a movie into a theatrical event. Meanwhile, Damon remains a reliable global star with a long history of critically and commercially successful films.

The Odyssey has another advantage: it is Nolan’s first large-scale mythological action epic, a genre the filmmaker has never explored before. Early buzz has generated strong curiosity, especially with its ensemble cast and IMAX-driven cinematic spectacle. If the movie performs anywhere close to Oppenheimer‘s theatrical run, Nolan and Damon could comfortably push past the $2 billion milestone together. It would further cement their partnership as one of Hollywood’s most successful actor-director collaborations in recent years. The Odyssey will be released on July 17.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office: What It Must Earn To Beat Robert Pattinson’s Highest-Grossing Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News