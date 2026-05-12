Ever since Peddi was announced, the film has managed to stay in conversation with every new update. The film has grabbed attention online from posters and music releases to glimpses of Ram Charan’s transformation. Now, another major update about the film is making headlines, and this one fans have been waiting for a long time.

Jio Studios is set to distribute Peddi across North India in Telugu and Hindi, further strengthening its growing presence in theatrical distribution. Starring Ram Charan, the highly anticipated sports action drama is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026, with premiere shows planned for June 3.

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The development follows the strong theatrical performance of the Dhurandhar duology, whose rollout established Jio Studios’ newly integrated in-house distribution vertical as a major force in the exhibition space.

More About Peddi

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, the film continues to build massive anticipation across audiences.

Peddi will be released in North India by Jio Studios following the grand success of Dhurandhar and Raja Shivaji. The film will have its premiere across the world on June 3, 2026, followed by its worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.

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