Minions & Monsters North America Box Office: Set To Beat This Ice Age Movie (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The children are always charmed by the Minions, and amid an underwhelming Minions & Monsters is proving that once again. The Illumination creation is enjoying a good run at the box office in North America. It is now inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of the lowest-grossing Ice Age movie. This report will compare the domestic box office collections of Minions 3 with those of the Ice Age franchise films. Scroll below for the deets.

Minions 3 is inching closer to the $180 million milestone in North America

The Minions movie, like Moana, also left the domestic top 5 rankings. It collected $3.5 million in its 6th three-day weekend at the North American box office. It has shown great restraint at the domestic box office, dropping just 41.7% from last weekend despite playing in 572 theaters. It is still running in 2,451 theaters in North America, and after 40 days, the film’s box office total in North America is $176.3 million.

Minions 3 is inches away from surpassing the OG Ice Age in North America

Ice Age is the first film in the Ice Age franchise, and its success spawned five more sequels. According to Box Office Mojo, Ice Age collected $176.4 million at the North American box office over its lifetime, making it the 3rd-highest-grossing film in the franchise. It is less than a million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Ice Age, another popular animated franchise like Minions/Despicable Me.

Check out Minions 3 & its collection against the Ice Age films in North America

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs — $196.6 million Ice Age 2: The Meltdown — $195.3 million Ice Age — $176.4 million Minions & Monsters – $176.3 million Ice Age: Continental Drift — $161.3 million Ice Age: Collision Course — $64.1 million

More about Minions & Monsters

The film follows the Minions in 1920s Hollywood as they search for frightening creatures for their monster movie, partner with a green creature, and must save the planet after unleashing monsters. Minions 3 is on track to hit the $500 million milestone at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. Minions 3 will be the lowest-grossing movie in the Minions franchise. Minions 3 was released on July 1.

Box office summary

Domestic – $176.3 million

International – $297.6 million

Worldwide – $473.9 million

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