One Night Only Worldwide Box Office: Can Callum Turner’s Film Beat The Competition & Reach Its Break-Even Mark? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Callum Turner’s One Night Only also opened in the theaters this weekend, but the other studio giants overshadow it. The rom-com had a slow start, and it did not release internationally. Therefore, its road to the break-even target will be harder. However, the film is moderately budgeted and needs below $100 million to achieve its goal. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The film was directed by Will Gluck, who was also the man behind Sydney Sweeney’s Anyone But You. The Sydney Sweeney starrer was a box-office success, and this one might not be as much, but it is too soon to tell. The movie features Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner in key roles. The critics gave it 45% only on the Rotten Tomatoes site, and they said, “Hampered by a high-concept premise that’s full of red flags, One Night Only has charming moments thanks to its appealing stars but keeps killing the mood with world-building that prompts more questions than the script is willing to answer.”

One Night Only at the box office

According to Box Office Mojo, One Night Only had an underwhelming start at the North American box office in its opening weekend. The R-rated rom-com collected just $5.7 million in its three-day weekend at the North American box office. It is below Will Gluck’s Anyone But You‘s $6 million opening weekend gross. It debuted at #3 behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey.

How much does it need to hit the break-even point?

Reports revealed that One Night Only was made on a $25 million budget, excluding marketing. It will have to earn around $63 million at the worldwide box office to break even and enter the profitable ground. Since it opened with low numbers and has not been released internationally, the film will have to push harder to achieve the break-even target at the box office.

The film will have to rely on strong word of mouth to spread and help it survive at the box office and achieve financial success. It follows Owen and Allie, two single strangers who meet in New York on the one night of the year when singles can freely hook up. Despite an instant connection, a series of mishaps keeps pulling them apart as they navigate the city, forcing them to realize that what they truly want may be closer than they think. Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro‘s starrer One Night Only was released on August 7.

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