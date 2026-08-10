Idhayam Murali Box Office: Total Budget, Collection& Verdict After A Month (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Atharvaa and Preity Mukhundhan-starrer Idhayam Murali has wrapped up a month in theatres. Even though the film failed to recover its investment, it had a relatively long run at the box office with steady momentum. The film performed well in its first week but slowed as new releases took over the box office. The film has concluded its worldwide theatrical run with a gross of 32 crore.

How Much Did Idhayam Murali Earn Worldwide In 30 Days?

In India, the Tamil romantic film earned 2 lakh and 3 lakh on its fifth Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Overall, it has earned 20.48 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 24.17 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 8.25 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas grosses, the 31-day worldwide box office total stands at 32.42 crore.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 20.48 crore

India gross – 24.17 crore

Overseas gross – 8.25 crore

Worldwide gross – 32.42 crore

Budget and Box Office Returns

Despite having a stellar cast including Kayadu Lohar and Fahadh Faasil, the film was made on a small budget of 25 crore. The film has failed to recover its budget with its theatrical run in India. So, in a month, the film has recorded a deficit of 4.52 crore, which equals 18.08% deficit. According to Koimoi parameters, the film has secured a losing verdict. It has recovered 81.92% of its budget with the Indian theatrical run.

Box Office Summary:

Budget- 25 crore

India net collection- 20.48 crore

Deficit: 4.52 crore

Deficit %: 18.08%

Verdict- Losing

Even though Idhayam Murali did not recover its budget from the Indian theatrical run, it is one of the most loved films among the Tamil audience. The film is currently streaming on Netflix, yet has audiences coming to theatres. It will likely conclude its theatrical run this week.

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