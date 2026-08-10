Moana Worldwide Box Office: Disney’s Live-Action Gamble Faces A Massive $325M Break-Even Gap? (Photo Credit: Disney)

Moana has fallen out of the top 5 at the domestic box office and is also underperforming internationally. According to reports, the Disney live-action movie is tracking to lose a huge number worldwide against its massive break-even target. The Dwayne Johnson starrer is a goner and is expected to fall further at the box office. Scroll below for more.

The movie faced stiff competition, but its trailer did not spark much buzz either. Its slow start also proved a major drawback for the live-action movie. Since there were already a few more family movies, the marketplace is reportedly oversaturated with PG-rated movies. It is the first live-action movie in the franchise, which closes the possibility for another one after this.

Moana crosses $280 million worldwide

The live-action movie drops out of the domestic top 5 rankings, collecting just $2.8 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the North American box office. It lost 545 theaters in North America, and Moana’s box office total is $121.4 million after this weekend. The movie has a better hold overseas, declining by 47.2% from last weekend, but the collections are not so hopeful either. Moana collected just $5.6 million in its 5th weekend overseas, and, combined with the domestic total, the worldwide total is $280.4 million. It is on track to earn around $300 million in its global run alone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $121.4 million

International – $159.0 million

Worldwide – $280.4 million

Tracking to end its global run around $325 million below the break-even point worldwide

According to media reports, Moana was made on a $250 million budget, making it one of the most expensive films ever produced. This also means it has a high break-even target. Based on the industry’s 2.5x multiplier rule, it must earn around $625 million to break even worldwide. However, as mentioned above, it is tracking to earn $300 million in its global run. The live-action movie is thus tracking to end its run $325 million below the break-even target. It is a drawback for the film and its future.

The movie is undoubtedly a financial flop, but it might find favor with viewers online when it hits its home streaming platform, Disney+. Moana, directed by Thomas Kail, has been running in theaters since July 10.

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