With animated and live-action gems, Disney+ has a treasure house of content. From Pixar classics like Toy Story and Finding Nemo to classic films like Pinocchio, here are 10 must-watch movies on the streaming platform, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes.

1. Music By John Williams (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes rating : 100%

: 100% Director: Laurent Bouzereau

Plot: What do Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Superman have in common? Music by John Williams. Including interviews with Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams and more, the Disney+ documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at the artistry of Williams and how he created his most iconic scores for movies.

2. Toy Story 2 (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes rating : 100%

: 100% Director: Ash Brannon, John Lasseter, and Lee Unkrich

Plot: Seldom do sequels make as much of an impact as Toy Story 2. When Woody, owned by Andy, finds out that he is a collectible, he imagines life in a Japanese toy museum. Fearing that Andy might be losing interest in him, will he fly away, or stay back with all his toy friends?

3. Toy Story (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes rating : 100%

: 100% Director: John Lasseter

Plot: Threatened by a new, futuristic Buzz Lightyear, Woody, a cowboy, feels replaced as Andy’s favorite toy. With a trip on a delivery van, a stand-off against a dog, and a cruel kid who dismembers toys, Woody, Buzz, and his friends learn to live and play together in this hit film available on Disney+.

4. Pinocchio (1940)

Rotten Tomatoes rating : 100%

: 100% Director: Ben Sharpsteen, Hamilton Luske

Plot: Disney’s second animated venture is the tale of a wooden puppet brought to life who must be ‘brave, truthful, and unselfish’ to become a real boy. One of the most iconic films of all time, Pinocchio is a classic, for its groundbreaking animation, score, and timeless story.

5. Finding Nemo (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes rating : 99%

: 99% Director: Andrew Stanton

Plot: Marvin, a clownfish, must find his son Nemo, who was captured by a diver. Joined by his friend, Dory, he swims across the ocean to save Nemo with various sea creatures leading the way. The Disney+ film is a pop culture phenomenon, with iconic supporting characters and a sequel to boot.

6. Inside Out (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes rating : 98%

: 98% Director: Pete Docter

Plot: Riley has just moved cities, and must deal with multiple emotions as she settles into a new life. With personified feelings and adventures inside Riley’s mind, Inside Out teaches viewers to embrace all their emotions, even if it seems difficult.

7. Toy Story 3 (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes rating : 98%

: 98% Director: Lee Unkrich

Plot: Andy’s off to college, and now the toys must grapple with being unwanted after they accidentally end up at a daycare centre. Nostalgic, heartrending, and consummate, this Disney+ film defies expectations as a worthy sequel to its predecessor.

8. Zootopia (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes rating : 98%

: 98% Director: Byron Howard, Rich Moore

Plot: In a world where predators, prey, and others live together, trouble lurks around the corner. Officer Judy Hopps, a newly recruited rabbit, teams up with small-time criminal fox Nick Wilde, to find out why predators are disappearing. Zootopia doesn’t preach inclusivity, but translates it into metaphors for viewers of all ages.

9. Hamilton (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes rating : 98%

: 98% Director: Thomas Kail

Plot: Bringing the hit Lin-Manuel Miranda musical from Broadway to Disney+, Hamilton tells the tale of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States. With catchy diverse numbers featuring the original Broadway cast, all the energy of the on-stage musical is transferred onto film.

10. Big (1988)

Rotten Tomatoes rating : 98%

: 98% Director: Penny Marshall

Plot: Thirteen-year-old Josh Baskin wishes to be ‘big’, and wakes up as an adult. Forced to pick up a job and inhabit grown-up responsibilities, he learns that being older isn’t as nice as it seems. Led by Tom Hanks, the film is big-hearted and timeless.

Whether you enjoy animated classics or live-action dramas, these 10 Disney+ films have something for you!

For more such stories, check out What to Watch

Must Read: Not Good Boy Or Together: The 90%-Rated Horror Movie That Surprisingly No One Is Talking About

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News