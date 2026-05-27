Passenger, the latest horror flick in town, is catching eyes with its box-office numbers. Despite mixed-to-negative reviews, it is moving towards the break-even point at the worldwide box office. The movie has earned its budget back at the worldwide box office in just 4 days. It must now focus on hitting break-even as soon as possible, or else it will be buried under the bigger-budget hits. Keep scrolling for more.

How much has The Passenger collected at the worldwide box office?

It was the supernatural movie’s opening weekend, and it collected decent box-office numbers. It collected a modest $8.7 million on its three-day weekend at the North American box office. On Monday, Memorial Day, it added another $1.6 million at the box office in North America, down 33.7% from Sunday. Therefore, the movie’s four-day extended opening-weekend collection in North America is $10.37 million.

According to Box Office Mojo, Passenger collected $4.8 million at the international box office in its opening weekend. Adding the overseas collection to its domestic total, the worldwide box office collection is $15.17 million. It is expected to cross the $20 million mark at the worldwide box office. It will lose audience owing to the big-budget franchise films, which take up most of the screenings.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $10.4 million

International – $4.8 million

Worldwide – $15.2 million

Passenger recovers budget in 4 days & moves towards the break-even target

According to reports, the horror thriller was made for $15 million. It has already recovered its budget in just four days. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics, but it recovered its budget. The break-even target is also not hard to achieve if it holds strong at the box office worldwide. However, Obsession is already there, stealing all its thunder.

Applying the industry’s 2.5x multiplier rule, the horror movie needs around $38 million to break even at the box office. It is below $50 million, which is not a hard target for a film, but it has to deliver a strong performance to stay in the game and meet its target. The film follows a young couple whose lives spiral into terror after they witness a gruesome highway accident and unknowingly bring home a demonic entity known as the Passenger. This relentless supernatural force will stop at nothing to claim them both. Passenger was released on May 22.

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