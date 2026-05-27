The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor gain leverage against Phyllis in the whole Matt Clark-down agenda. On the other hand, Billy told Adam about Sally’s pregnancy, leaving him distracted and jealous. And last but not least, Patty made a distress call about Jack.

The drama, the plotting, the changes, the friction, the mess, the romance, the moves, and more are about to elevate in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 27, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 27, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Lily seeing Cane in a new light. The two have been through their fair share of struggles over the last few years, but it seems they are finally finding their way back to each other. And their kiss may have just propelled them further ahead, and things are changing.

After months of trying to prove himself to Lily, things did not work out. But now, his attempt to help Malcolm with his transplant has made Lily see him in a new light. Is she ready to trust him once again? Or are they still going to have to wade it this slowly? Meanwhile, Abby makes a promise to Devon.

Is this about their son Dominic? Or is this about their marriage? Or maybe it could be about Mariah, considering Devon recently had quite an honest and intense conversation with her about the kidnapping. How will this promise change things for their marriage, parenting, and life in general this time?

And then lastly, Nick’s life hangs in the balance. Not only has it been so hard to support, but Nick has also been taking risky decisions and putting himself in more harm amidst his addiction crisis. And now it seems his life is in danger. How will the Newman family and Sharon help him navigate it?

Is it time for him to be reprimanded? Will they be able to save him from whatever is harming him? Or is this going to be quite an uphill task?

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