Producer and director Vipul Amrutlal Shah is one filmmaker who has delivered some gems of cinema to the audience. With his vision, he has created cult films with their own fan following. Over time, he has proved himself a courageous filmmaker who does not fear taking on anything new. Continuing the spree, he is set to bring yet another different film titled Samuk, an alien thriller starring Akshay Kumar. While not much about the film has been revealed yet, the filmmaker shared some details.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah & Akshay Kumar Reunite For Samuk

At the trailer launch of Governor, the filmmaker was seen speaking about his next film, Samuk. He said, “Samuk is a genre-breaking film. Such type of predator-alien thriller film has never been made in India till now. We have brought together the best technicians from Hollywood and all over. Like Alec Gillis will be creating the creature who’s worked on every predator film, actor director Luke who’s done Venom, will be choreographing the action.”

“Akshay and I have done the maximum number of variations in genres together, and this is a special one. This film will be mounted at a very big level that India has never seen before. Team was very clear that if the scale is not achieved, we won’t attempt doing it. Director Kanishk Verma has worked tirelessly with technicians to create the creature, and only after that we were sure to begin with the film.” He added further.

Samuk indeed looks like yet another exciting project coming from the house of Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Bringing together the best talent from India and abroad, he is set to redefine cinema with his unique concept film. It will be worth watching to see what the filmmaker has in store for the audience.

Vipul’s Governor Trailer Creates Buzz

Moreover, the trailer for Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Governor was recently released and took the nation by storm. Governor is inspired by true events and brings to light India’s worst economic meltdown of the 1990s. The trailer offers a glimpse into a highly compelling story, featuring the National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee—playing a Governor like never before.

Featuring impactful dialogues, this remarkable tale is brought to you by Sunshine Pictures. The film, directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and features a script by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film features lyrics by Javed Akhtar, with music composed by Amit Trivedi. The movie is set to be released on 12th June 2026.

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