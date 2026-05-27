The previous episode of General Hospital saw Lulu and Dante reach an agreement on tracking and protecting Rocco. On the other hand, Carly made a plea. Kristina got big news about being accepted into medical school. Chase and Joe pursued a lead while Sidwell shared a new theory.

The drama, the danger, the worry, the lies, the plotting, the mess, and the fights are about to get more heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 27, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 27, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Ric checking in on Elizabeth. How will this fare? Especially after Elizabeth was recently locked in the bathroom by Britt after being confronted about the fake passport for Rocco? Meanwhile, Sonny offers words of caution. He has had quite a lot on his plate recently.

He has been romancing Justine, comparing notes with Ric, issuing orders to Ethan, and sharing with Laura his plan to use Pascal to get to Sidwell. When he stops to offer someone a warning, who will it be and why? Up next, Kai delivers bad news to Trina. What exactly could this be about?

And how will Trina react when she finds out the same from her boyfriend? On the other hand, Emma consoles Gio. Is this about Rocco being on the run with Britt? Is he feeling guilty of not being able to save and protect his brother? Elsewhere, Lulu and Dante are setting up a plan to track Rocco.

What will they decide, and will they find him and Britt before Cullum does? And then, lastly, Trina pays a visit to her parents. After all, they were involved in a massive altercation recently. Curtis crashed Portia and Isaiah’s date but also punched the latter during another crazy meltdown.

When Trina meets her parents and asks them what went down, is Curtis going to keep defending his pathetic actions? How will she react when she finds out that Curtis may have jeopardized Isaiah’s whole surgical career in his jealousy? Is Curtis going to pay for causing the fractures and injuries?

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (May 26, 2026): Lulu & Dante Come To An Agreement; Carly Makes A Plea While Kristina Gets Big News

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