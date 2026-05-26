The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Philip opening up to Brady. Meanwhile, Amy was crushed by what the river recovered. Jennifer and Jack had a heart-to-heart about their children while JJ returned home. Gabi and Gwen commiserate. And lastly, Sarah tried to change Xander’s mind.

The drama, the worry, the confessions, the distance, the danger, and all the arguments are about to escalate in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 26, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama based in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 26, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Jennifer proposing a truce to Cat. It has been no secret that the two have never gotten along. Jennifer has made it clear multiple times that she not only detests Cat but would do anything to keep her away from Chad, Thomas, and Charlotte. But the tide is changing.

After all of the animosity between the two, Jennifer has decided to offer a truce to Cat. What changed her mind, and how will Cat respond to this? Is this due to Jack’s attempt to improve his equation with Gwen? What does this mean for Jennifer and Cat? Next, EJ updates Johnny on Tony’s plan.

Now that the former has found out about Tony’s plan to ensure Johnny’s position at DiMera Enterprises goes to someone else, EJ is on alert. Tony even made Gabi an offer to take the position, and so EJ immediately went to Johnny to inform him about what Tony is planning behind his back.

How will Johnny react, and will the father and son plot to ensure Tony is not successful? Meanwhile, Chanel gets her biopsy results. What will she find out, and how will this change things for not just her but also her husband, Johnny? On the other hand, Xander and Sarah acknowledge hard truths.

What will the two do? Are they going to come to a conclusion? And then lastly, Alex and Joy bond. Is this going to bring them even closer to their daughter, Kelsey? How will this affect Alex’s marriage to Stephanie?

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