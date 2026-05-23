The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny and Ric comparing notes. On the other hand, Willow delivered good news. Meanwhile, Britt shared intel with Rocco, and the two fled town. Laura’s reaction surprised Lulu with her reaction. And then last but not least, Cassius made a plea.

From consolations and romance to warnings and theories, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital, May 25–29: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 25, 2026

The first day of the week will air an encore episode from 2025 on occasion of Memorial Day. In the episode, Ronnie is about to sell the Quartermaine house when Tracy arrives with Monica’s real will. It is then revealed Ronnie was being blackmailed by Martin and that Monica left the house to Tracy.

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

The first new episode of the week features Lulu and Dante coming to an agreement. Is this about tracking Britt and Rocco down? Meanwhile, Carly makes a plea. Is this to Valentin? Kristina gets big news. What could it be? Chase and Joe pursue a lead while Sidwell shares a theory with Ava.

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

When Ric checks in on Elizabeth, how will she respond? Sonny offers words of caution. But to whom? Kai delivers bad news to Trina. Is this about her singing career or about her parents, Portia and Curtis? Emma consoles Gio. Is this regarding Rocco? Trina pays visits to her parents.

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Willow is horrified. Could this be about Drew? When Trina opens up to Gio, what will this be about? Michael is suspicious. Is this related to Willow and Chase? Portia challenges Curtis. Could this be regarding Isaiah? Molly and Cody are interrupted. But who will do so, and what were they busy doing?

Friday, May 29, 2026

The final episode of the week features Valentin making a romantic gesture. But for whom? Is it for Carly or Anna? Ethan accepts a new mission. Molly offers wise counsel. Is this to Kristina? Charlotte opens up to Carly. Could this be about Rocco? And last but not least, Michael cautions Brook Lynn.

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (May 22, 2026): Sonny & Ric Compare Notes, Willow Delivers Good News While Britt Shares Key Intel

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