The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw tensions rise as Hope demanded answers from Steffy about the decision to put Hope for the Future on the back burner, despite her constant questioning. On the other hand, Electra learned the shocking truth about Dylan and Remy.

The drama, the friction, the questions, the frustration, the shock, the mess, and the chaos are about to escalate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 22, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 22, 2026

The last episode of the week features Hope’s career at Forrester hanging in the balance. Ever since she found out that Hope for the Future has been put aside once again, she has been very frustrated. Not only does she feel not valued and sidelined, but she also is not getting a clear picture of her future.

She asked Steffy for answers but was told it was a professional decision for the company. Then she made another big move. Hope told her mother, Brooke, to convince Ridge to take the co-CEO position from Steffy. But to her great disappointment, Ridge refused to appoint Brooke as co-CEO.

And now it has become clear to Hope that her future will always be in Steffy’s hands, and she is not happy about it. Her future at Forrester is too bleak and unsure. Hope also feels Steffy is making these decisions as part of her personal vendetta. But she does have a huge lifeline she can grab.

After all, Liam suggested that Hope move from Forrester to Logan. And Katie was beyond excited by the prospect and openly welcomed her if she wanted to join the new fashion house. Hope is intrigued by the offer, but she is not okay with leaving everything she worked for at FC behind.

On the other hand, Will puts his heart on the line. After the whole Ivy fiasco, things have been tense, but he has never been clearer. Will is clear that he loves her and wants to be with her even after the mess that happened due to Ivy’s interference and lies. How is Electra going to respond to this?

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