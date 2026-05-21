One of the most iconic shows in television history, Modern Family, was released in 2009. Though few could have predicted it at first, its mockumentary format, emotional storytelling, and incredible cast chemistry quickly turned it into a classic comedy series. Over its 11 successful seasons, the show redefined the modern sitcom, making its cast members household names.

The stars of the show, like Sofía Vergara, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, and Ed O’Neill, became pop culture favorites, while the younger cast practically grew up on-screen. It has been seven years since the final season was aired, yet the fans of the TV’s beloved family are wondering what they are doing now. Here is a peek into the lives of the lead cast at present.

Ty Burrell As Phil Dunphy

Immensely talented actor Ty Burrell played Phil Dunphy, Claire’s husband and Haley, Luke, and Alex’s father, on the show. After the series ended, he appeared only in one animated television series, Duncanville. It was aired between 2020 and 2022.

The actor has shifted his focus to audio and podcasting in recent years. He is hosting The Good Life with Jennifer Garner and Colton Dunn.

Ariel Winter As Alex Dunphy

Actress Ariel Winter was only 11 years old when she was cast for the role of nerdy and sarcastic sibling Alex Dunphy. She has been very busy with acting and voiceover projects. She lent her voice to the Disney Channel animated series Elena of Avalor.

She was a contestant on the reality show Stars on Mars and appeared in the 2023 film Tripped Up. Her recent films include The Sisters Grimm, Don’t Log Off, Pools, and Like Father Like Son. She also became an advocate with the nonprofit SOSA (Safe From Online Sex Abuse) in 2025.

Julie Bowen As Claire Dunphy

Julie Bowen played one of the most popular characters on the show, Modern Family, Claire Dunphy. She played the wife of Phil Dunphy, daughter of Jay Pritchett, and sister of Mitchell Pritchett. She has been quite active on the acting front since the series wrapped.

The actress appeared in Hubie Halloween, DuckTales, Fallout, Mixtape, Totally Killer, and other projects. She also acted in and executive-produced the Disney romantic comedy film Prom Pact. Bowen reprised her role as Virginia in the film Happy Gilmore 2, and she also played the lead in Peacock’s occult comedy series named Hysteria!

Sarah Hyland As Haley Dunphy

Sarah Hyland played the character of Hailey Dunphy, the beautiful daughter of Claire and Phil. After the show, she saw the movies My Fake Boyfriend and Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

She has also donned the producer’s hat with three movies and two television shows under her name. She has also hosted numerous popular reality shows, including a few seasons of Love Island USA and Play-Doh Squished.

Sofía Vergara As Gloria Delgado-Pritchett

Sofía Vergara was truly the heart and soul of the show, playing the character of gorgeous Gloria Delgado-Pritchett. She was Jay’s second wife and mother to Manny and Joe. The actress continues to win hearts even after the show’s 2020 finale.

She was widely praised for her portrayal of drug lord queenpin Griselda Blanco in the series Griselda. She has also served as a judge on several seasons of the reality show America’s Got Talent. She had also launched her skincare and sun care brand, Toty, in June 2023.

Ed O’Neill As Jay Pritchett

In the classic series, Ed O’Neill played Jay Pritchett, who was married to Gloria, fathered Claire, Mitchell, and Joe, and was Manny’s stepfather. The veteran actor took a break from acting for a few years after the show ended.

He made an appearance on the television series Clipped in 2024 and All Fair in 2025. He is set to reprise his role of Al Bundy in the animated series Married… With Children.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson As Mitchell Pritchett

The actor played Mitchell Pritchett on the show. He was Jay’s son, and he and Cameron were Lily’s parents.

After the show ended, Jesse Tyler Ferguson took on multiple roles over the years. Some of his projects include Syd and Stan in Pete the Cat and Monsieur Joy in Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance. He also did supporting roles in shows like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Good Fight. He also appeared in movies like All That We Love, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, and Cocaine Bear.

Eric Stonestreet As Cameron Tucker

In Modern Family, Eric Stonestreet played the role of Cameron Tucker, who was Mitchell’s husband and the father of Lily. His character was widely popular, and fans loved his chemistry with his co-stars.

After the series, he appeared in supporting roles on numerous shows, including Mad Santa in season 2 of The Santa Clauses. He also lent his voice to the animated TV show Sofia the First: Royal Magic.

Nolan Gould As Luke Dunphy

In the series, Nolan Gould plays the character of dimwit Luke Dunphy. However, unlike his character, the action is quite smart, with an IQ of 150. Apart from the show, he has also appeared on several reality shows, including Hell’s Kitchen, Celebrity Dating Game, and Whose Line Is It Anyway? He also did a guest appearance in popular shows, including Good Luck Charlie and Grey’s Anatomy.

He also appeared in supporting roles in films like The To Do List and Friends with Benefits. In 2023, he was last seen in a mocumentary, The Nana Project, and a film named Camp. He has also launched his production company named Paper Horse Pictures. To date, he has produced two short films, The Liars of Black Mountain Road and Hell.

Rico Rodriguez As Manny Delgado

Actor Rico Rodriguez played the role of Manny, Gloria’s son, in the show. However, after the series ended, he did not take up many acting roles.

He made a guest appearance on the Disney+ show Bunk’d and lent his voice to the animated movie Sneaks, released in 2025.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons As Lily Tucker-Pritchett

A young actress joined the cast of Modern Family when she was just 4 years old. Aubrey Anderson-Emmons made history as the youngest actor to win a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the show’s cast.

After the show, she has only worked in a few short films. In late 2025, she pivoted her career towards music and released the EP Drown in August. She also runs a famous YouTube channel with her mom, Let’s Discuss With Aubrey & Amy.

The whole cast has successfully evolved from the show, which just goes to show its impact. The iconic cast of Modern Family continues to keep the show’s spirit alive even years after its finale.

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