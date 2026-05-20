The much-awaited finale episode of Splitsvilla 16 aired on May 16, with Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) and Kaira emerging as the winners. The episode proved to be amongst Splitsvilla’s most explosive finales, featuring shocking revelations from contestants. From Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary cheating on Ruru (as alleged by Suzzane) to the altercation between host Nia Sharma and contestant Niharika Tiwari, the finale episode saw jaw-dropping moments.

Season 16 has wrapped, yet the internet continues to buzz with the latest developments surrounding the show. Here’s a look at all the controversies that have transpired post the show’s shocking finale:

1. Nia Sharma Takes A Sly Dig At Niharika Tiwari

In the finale episode, Splitsvilla 16’s host Nia Sharma, aka “Mischief Maker,” got into an argument with contestant Niharika Tiwari, alleging that the latter had been claiming in interviews that Nia was biased against her. While Niharika denied the claims, Nia was quick to point out that she didn’t even know who Niharika was. To this, a visibly upset Niharika quickly retorted, saying that she was neither aware of who Nia was. Ouch!

Nia continued her monologue, saying Niharika and the rest of the contestants have gotten famous within the span of 3 months of the show. Whereas she herself has been around for 15 years. This statement was not taken lightly by Niharika, who, while speaking to her boyfriend, Sorab Bedi, retorted, “What is she talking about? Have I received fame only in these 3 months?”

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The tension was palpable as co-contestants and viewers were left with their jaws open. Never in the history of Splitsvilla has a contestant retaliated towards a host like this. But Niharika did what she had to, and the internet couldn’t stop buzzing. And the fire was further fuelled by Nia, who took to her Instagram, taking a sly dig at Niharika while captioning her photo “UN-KNOWN to be well paid for the job.” Whoa, classily done, Nia!

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Niharika, too, has reacted to this post in her own sarcastic way, with a reel showing her receiving flowers and immense love from fans, despite her “three months of fame.”

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While fans are hailing Nia for her hard work that has brought her to this point, there are others who continue to applaud Niharika for taking a stand for herself. Whose side are you on?

2. Akanksha Choudhary Exposes Ruru Thakur’s Devious Plan

It’s safe to say that after Splitsvilla 16’s finale, Akanksha and Ruru are arch-nemeses. During the season, the contestants were caught in a love triangle with Yogesh Rawat. While Yogesh and Akanksha developed a genuine bond during the show, Yogesh’s ex Ruru’s entry shook things up. He dumped Akanksha for Ruru, and the rest is history. Or so we thought!

As alleged by Akanksha’s bestie (now ex-bestie), Suzzane, during the finale, she and Yogesh were cheating on Ruru for the past three months! The two vehemently denied the claims as the shocking moment sent Ruru into a spiral, and he was being comforted by Himanshu.

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The internet is now divided. While some sympathize with Ruru, others are shipping Akanksha and Yogesh’s pairing, urging them to get together. But Akanksha made sure to take a stand for herself amid the drama and expose Ruru’s devious plan.

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In the video above, Akanksha claims that her co-contestants, Ayush Sharma and Sorab Bedi, were receiving immense hate at one point, and so were Ruru and Yogesh for having pre-planned their entry into Splitsvilla 16. Hence, Ruru went to Yogesh with a plan to unleash a negative PR campaign against Ayush and Sorab so that the attention shifts to them. Well, if this is true, that’s a pretty sly plan, girl!

3. Kashish Kapoor Slams Akanksha & Niharika

Splitsvilla 15 contestant Kashish Kapoor isn’t one to mince words. Known for her bold take on various matters, Kashish has always spoken her mind freely. And she did just that when calling out Akanksha and Niharika for their behavior on the show.

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In the video above, Kashish is lashing out at Akanksha for gaining sympathy. She points out that the latter has no right to cry when she was involved in cheating. Kashish further adds that no woman would like it when she comes to know that her man met his ex. She also lashed out at Niharika for bringing up Preet Singh’s assault incident during the finale, highlighting that this is “shaming the victim.”

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But both Akanksha and Niharika aren’t ones to take things lying down. The two were quick to react, with Akanksha calling Kashish two-faced and pointing out that the latter had also bitched about Ruru.

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Niharika, too, called Kashish “dogli (two-faced).” Well, Kashish, if you thought your claims weren’t going to be met by some fiery responses, you were clearly wrong!

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Not just this, Niharika’s boyfriend and Akanksha’s good friend Sorab, too, called out Kashish, exposing that her stand on cheating is hypocritical considering that Kashish has herself engaged in text with guys in relationships! Woaaaaah!

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4. Yogesh & Himanshu’s “Bhaichara” Over?

In addition to the drama that unfolded during Splitsvilla 16, another factor that kept viewers engaged was the “bhaichara” shown by contestants Himanshu, Yogesh, Sorab, and Ayush. Standing up for each other through thick and thin, the group of four earned a reputation for showing fans what true friendship means. However, it seems like all is not well in the brotherhood land after all.

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The two appear to have unfollowed each other on Instagram. This comes as a surprise, considering how close the two were throughout the show. During the finale, Himanshu was consoling a howling Ruru and standing by her. So could it be that Yogesh’s alleged cheating scandal has caused a rift between him and Himanshu? With all this drama constantly unfolding, hopefully we’ll know soon!

5. Suzzane Expose Yogesh & Akanksha

Just when we thought Suzzane is done spilling the beans on Yogesh and Akanksha, she was left with more to tell. In a recent podcast, Suzzane claimed that Yogesh sent her a voice note on May 7, just four days before the finale, threatening that if she exposes the truth about him and Akanksha, then he also has a lot on Suzzane that he can bring to the public. She even played the voice note as proof.

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Additionally, she maintained that the two had been involved in a relationship since January and were cheating on Ruru. And when asked as to why she decided to expose her best friend and turn against her during the finale, Suzzane revealed that Akanksha abused her mom and said some really nasty words against her, which compelled her to reveal her ex-bestie’s truth. Hmmm, this is getting murkier by the minute…

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6. Suzzane Blames Shubhangi For Creating A Rift Between Her & Akanksha

Suzzane is clearly on a roll to justify the drama she has created. The Splitsvilla 16 contestant took to her Instagram and called out MTV Roadies: Double Cross fame Shubhangi Jaiswal for causing a rift between Akanksha and her. Suzanne claimed that there was a time when Akanksha was gossiping about her friends, including Shubhangi. She further added that Shubhangi prodded Suzzane to reveal the truth about Akanksha, to which the latter revealed that her (Shubhangi’s) bestie (Akanksha) in fact has been gossiping about her behind her back.

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But Shubhangi has a very different story to tell. She took to her Instagram stories and revealed that it was Suzzane who would sit her and Gullu down and speak endlessly about how much Akanksha has been going around gossiping about her (Shubhangi) and how she (Suzzane) empathizes with her. Now the Lord alone knows who’s speaking the truth.

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7. Suzzane Mocks Akanksha’s Meltdown During The Finale

One is bound to feel cornered when one’s own best friend is turning against them. And that is exactly what happened with Akanksha, who was having a total meltdown when Suzzane exposed her relationship with Yogesh during the finale. However, what was a traumatic experience for Akanksha is clearly a humorous one for Suzanne, who took to Instagram to mock her ex-bestie’s meltdown.

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With so much drama unfolding by the day, it seems like there’s still more to come. And at this point, we’re honestly confused about whom to believe! How about you?

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