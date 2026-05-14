Lukkhe, starring Palak Tiwari, King, Babita Kapoor, Raashi Khanna, and others, was released on Prime Video this year. This crime drama series explores Punjab’s drug-infused rap scene, with two aspiring musicians caught in this vicious world. Created by Debojit Das Purkayastha and Agrim Joshi, the series hasn’t been ranked very high on IMDb with just a 4.9/10 rating.

However, the series has gained popularity for its music. One can’t expect anything else other than brilliance when the show’s cast involves King, right? The Himank Gaur direction consists of 8 episodes, each with a runtime of 45-50 minutes. Before we discuss and decode the ending of the show, we would warn that this discussion is full of spoilers and if you plan to watch the show, then probably you should not proceed with this discussion.

A Car Race That Leads To Aman’s Death

The story of Lukkhe follows Lakhbir, aka Lucky (Lakhshvir Saran), a celebrated hockey player on the brink of leading his team to victory. But just as he is about to strike, he notices his fellow teammate Aman’s (Sharad Joshi) parents and lets him make the goal. Post the match, Lucky and Aman get chased in a rash car-race by the members of the opposition team.

Lucky, addicted to a pill named Demon, continues it and doesn’t let Aman pull over. Instead, he encourages Aman to keep racing. However, the race takes a deadly turn when the car overturns, and Aman is killed.

The entire first season then focuses on the aftermath of Aman’s tragic death, Lucky’s journey in rehab, and his infiltration into Punjab’s drug cartel to find the man who framed him for Aman’s death. The show has wrapped its first season, and here is a recap of its finale episode.

Lucky Infiltrates The Drug Gang

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Lucky slowly transitions from the hockey field to the underground rap scene, using his newfound street cred to get close to Sanober’s (Palak Tiwari) brother, who is the volatile enforcer of the cartel. With the aim of finding the man who framed him for Aman’s death, Lucky infiltrates Punjab’s drug cartel. As he falls deeper for Sanober, he discovers that the drug business is more than what meets the eye. The cartel is actually a cross-border operation that is masked by music tours for distribution. Lucky manages to record a confession from Sanober’s brother. However, there is a detail given out by him that Lucky misses—the mention of a shadow player in the police force.

Lucky Betrays Sanober

Lucky faces a major dilemma: choose between fleeing with Sanober or completing the narcotics bureau’s mission. He chooses the mission, which results in the raid and arrest of Sanober’s family. Sanobar is heartbroken, and her look as Lucky hands over the evidence proves their relationship is over.

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The season ends with a shadowy figure in a high-rise office, receiving a phone call. The camera pans to his hand, the only body part visible of this figure, where he is shown wearing a signet ring. This is the same ring worn by the minister seen in the earlier episodes of the season. This scene is a major hint that the bust was a strategic move to protect the higher-ups.

What’s Going To Happen To Sanober?

With a vulnerable Sanober betrayed by the love of her life, Lucky, we anticipate that she will be out to seek blood. She will likely take over her family’s empire and stage a plan to take Lucky down. Meanwhile, the latter, now a hero on paper, will have to navigate his way through dirty politics to catch the real mastermind behind the drug cartel.

With season 1 hanging on a nail-biting cliffhanger, the makers promise an exciting season 2, where we are likely to see Lucky on a larger mission to take on the bigwigs. After all, who doesn’t love rooting for the underdog against the world, right?

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