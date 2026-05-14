The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Steffy’s reaction, leaving Ridge with more doubts than answers as he figured out what to do next about the co-CEO position debate. On the other hand, Brooke and Hope created a path forward to get what they want at Forrester Creations.

The drama, the worry, the secrets, the plotting, the doubts, the shock, the chaos, and more are about to explode in the next few weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the May 14, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 14, 2026

The episode on Thursday features Dylan being given a new job opportunity at Forrester Creations. The last couple of months have been crazy for her. From being homeless to living with Will and Electra. From having no job to being hired as the receptionist at Forrester Creations and now having a new offer.

Daphne, who is leading the perfume lines at Forrester, has offered Dylan a job as her assistant on the next fragrance line. It’s a massive chance to grow in her career, and what better way to do it than with the top name in the fragrance industry? The job also comes with quite a massive pay boost.

How will this change things for her? And what will this lead to at FC, which is already facing tensions due to power struggles? Meanwhile, Brooke’s power play concerns Bill and Katie. The former wants the co-CEO position, and she wants it badly. The news has already started spreading.

While Steffy has made it clear that there is no way she is handing Brooke the place, the information has reached Logan. Bill and Katie cannot believe that this is what Brooke is up to now, after being such a big obstacle in the launch of Logan. Amid the new fashion house’s success, this is her move.

Things are already harsh and complicated between Katie and Brooke, and this may tip things over even further. After all, such moves can shake things up not just for one company but for the whole industry. What will happen next, and how will Katie and Bill navigate this new storm ahead?

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