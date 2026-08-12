Operation Safed Sagar at The Great Indian Kapil Show ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Shot at the Indian Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi, the special episode brings together the stars of Operation Safed Sagar, the IAF Veterans, and the families who inspired the story for an unforgettable evening of laughter, music, and tribute.

As India gears up to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on 15 August, the cast of Operation Safed Sagar is honoring together for the very first Independence Day special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, honoring the courage, sacrifice, and spirit of India’s Air Warriors.

Kapil Sharma Brings Reel & Real-Life Air Warriors Together

Making the evening even more memorable, the special episode was filmed at the Indian Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi, in the presence of the real-life heroes whose legacy continues to inspire generations. Gracing the occasion with distinguished guests were Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the Chief of the Air Staff, and Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, former Chief of the Air Staff.

In an evening filled with warmth, laughter, and heartfelt moments, Kapil Sharma brought together the worlds of reel and real, interacting with both the cast of Operation Safed Sagar, Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi, and the distinguished officers of the Indian Air Force.

As India celebrates its Independence Day, this special episode serves as a heartfelt salute to the real Golden Arrows of Operation Safed Sagar, while offering audiences an entertaining and deeply moving evening that celebrates courage, camaraderie, and the enduring spirit of service.

Operation Safed Sagar Continues Its Global Success

Operation Safed Sagar entered Netflix’s Global Top 10 following its premiere on August 7 and is currently trending in 11 countries, earning widespread acclaim and captivating audiences worldwide. The series has resonated strongly with audiences for its gripping, authentic portrayal of one of India’s most defining military operations, bringing to life the courage, sacrifice, and human stories behind the mission.

Don’t miss the very first Independence Day special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, featuring the cast of Operation Safed Sagar, streaming exclusively on Netflix, only on 15 August 2026!

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