DC Worldwide Box Office Day 5: Lokesh Kanagaraj Films Hits Half Century ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut DC, has been growing at the box office due to strong word of mouth. The film had limited pre-release buzz but saw growth on on its first Saturday and Sunday and maintained momentum on its first Monday. While the film saw a slight dip in collection on Tuesday, it is still impressive for a mid-week collection. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report.

How Much Did DC Earn In 5 Days?

In just 4 days, the Tamil action thriller recovered its budget through the Indian theatrical run. On its first Tuesday, the film earned a net of 5.55 crore at the domestic box office. Overseas, the film collected 1.25 crore on Tuesday. The total overseas gross now stands at 14.5 crore. The net domestic total of the film stands at 32.5 crore, which equals 38.35 crore gross. This brings the worldwide total to 52.85 crore.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection of DC

Day 1: 4.4 crore

Day 2: 7 crore

Day 3: 9.55 crore

Day 4: 6 crore

Day 5: 5.5 crore

Total: 32.55 crore

Eyes At Surpassing Kara and Gatta Kusthi 2

The Lokesh Kanagaraj acting debut is on a roll at the box office. While the film has recovered its budget and entered the safe zone, it is on track to be a clean hit, with 100% returns. Worldwide, DC has crossed 50 crore in just 5 days. It is now set to surpass the lifetime of Dhanush’s Kara and Vishnu Vishal’s Gatta Kusthi 2. Kara earned 54.82 crore worldwide, while Gatta Kusthi 2 ended its theater run with 57.36 crore.

Top 10 Highest Grossing Kollywood Films Of 2026 (Worldwide gross)

Jana Nayagan: 321 crore* Karuppu: 314.79 crore Parasakthi: 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 84.05 crore Blast: 77.01 crore Youth: 73.38 crore Love Insurance Kompany: 61.92 crore Gatta Kusthi 2: 57.36 crore Kara: 54.82 crore DC: 52.85 crore*

*indicates still running in theatres

More About DC

Directed by Arun Matheswaran of Captain Miller fame, the film also stars Sanjana AK and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles. The film is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s famous novel Devdas. Lokesh plays Devdas while Wamiqa and Sanjana play Chandra and Parvathy, respectively. The film places the popular characters in a Tamil Nadu, where violence in pursuit of justice is normalized.

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