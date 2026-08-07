DC Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy

Director: Arun Matheswaran

DC Movie Review: Hit The Theatres Now, You Can Thanks Us Later! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

What’s Good: The Music, the screenplay and the stellar action sequence

What’s Bad: Hardly anything that bothers the narrative

Loo Break: Avoid! Trust me you will forget about it!

Watch or Not?: If you want a grand theatre experience, go watch. (Also only watch if you are 18+)

Language: Tamil

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 142 Minutes

User Rating:

As a director, Lokesh Kanagaraj has not disappointed so far. He went on to create one of the best cinematic universes in Indian cinema—the LCU—featuring the best of actors. Now, the man behind the LCU, who redefined the action thriller space with his vision, comes in front of the camera in the same genre. But can he act as well as he can direct? His films usually present a larger-than-life hero, and I was wondering whether he could pull off the same. However, Arun Matheswaran of Captain Miller fame directs DC. He has himself proved his worth in the genre and has played to the strengths of his cast without solely relying on them.

The writing credits for DC also list the famous Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay on IMDb and give him a special thanks in the film. For the unversed, he is the author of the famous Devdas story, which has inspired multiple on-screen adaptations. This is also one such adaptation where Lokesh Kanagaraj plays Devdas, Sanjana plays Parvathy, and Wamiqa Gabbi plays Chandra. The movie essentially places Devdas‘ popular characters in a Tamil Nadu where injustice is normal, but when push comes to shove, certain people rise up for justice in the ways they think are best.

DC Movie Review Out ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

DC Movie Review: Script Analysis

The movie begins with Das (Lokesh Kanagaraj) and his gang, headed by Arasu, stealing weapons discarded by the police in a town in Tamil Nadu. As the police try to crack down on this robbery, someone kills the police officer investigating the matter. We see the police officer rob a poor man of 7 lakh and kill him for the money. The poor man’s family approaches Lokesh’s gang for justice. The money was meant for the man’s son’s education. Lokesh and the gang murder the police officer and are forced to go underground in Chennai. The department assigns an officer to hunt down the people behind the robbery and the murder, and hence begins the chase.

During the chase, we see Das meet Parvathy, a bar singer. She steals his heart with her honesty but meets a tragic fate. Das continues to be on the run till he meets Chandra, a woman who has been trapped in a brothel for 18 years. He helps her escape, and she sticks by him. It is not until the climax that you discover why Das does what he does.

DC Movie Review: Star Performance

Lokesh Kanagaraj plays a serious man who does not have much business emoting. He is stoic for the most part until a moment in the film breaks him, and we actually see the actor in him. Lokesh has truly learned first-hand from some of the best, having directed the likes of Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi, Fahadh Faasil, Suriya, and more.

Sanjana has limited screen time but a delightful, charming presence in her moments. Wamiqa Gabbi is absolutely stunning as Chandra. In her opening moments, she makes you feel for her without dialogue, and her transition is one of the finest. It progresses slowly, and you just start rooting for her.

The film has been backed by a stellar supporting cast who elevate the plot, making it more than just about the protagonist, but about a larger story.

DC Movie Review Out ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

DC Movie Review: Direction, Music

The film begins with Lokesh’s gang describing themselves as extremists, gangsters, and rowdies. But these are labels they got from the police. Till the end, the audience is not revealed who they are and what has motivated them to do what they do. And that is where the genius of Arun Matheswaran lies. It is for the audience to judge who they are and where they stand on the moral meter. The narrative takes us through two separate crimes and their impact on the gang and the police. Even as the scene-building is done in the first half, the story does not stagnate. It progresses alongside the setup.

The narrative does not force you to take sides, but as the story progresses and shows you both sides, you tend to take one. Even amid the violence, you learn to empathize with the characters in the film, which reflects the power of the screenplay. The violence in the film is not just for the lucrative box office numbers but a consequence of the characters’ situation, and that’s what makes this experience truly cinematic!

The music is the biggest highlight of the film, and we have Anirudh Ravichander to thank. The man is truly in God mode. The variations in the BGM that suit every moment are what make this just amazing. At one point, a fight breaks out between the cops and Das’s gang at a wedding. Every fight scene so far has been accompanied by elevating BGM, but for the wedding fight sequence, it is accompanied by music with a wedding-celebratory tone. Even in the first 40 minutes of the film, the smooth transition from intense, blood-soaked action to soft-hearted moments and back to action is made seamless by Anirudh’s music. The music truly has the power to consume you into the film.

DC Movie Review Out ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

DC Movie Review: The Last Word

If a worthy cinematic experience is something you are craving, head to the theatres, as you will not be disappointed! The 2-hour-23-minute runtime never feels like a drag, and the entertainment is guaranteed. Also, it is an A-rated film with enough graphic violence, so watch it with an age-appropriate audience!

4 stars!

DC Trailer

DC has been released in theatres on 07 August, 2026.

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