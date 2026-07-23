Jana Nayagan Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film Refuses To End With Bobby Deol Not Even Dubbing His Hindi Dialogues

Jana Nayagan Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj & Others

Director: H Vinoth

Jana Nayagan Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay Did Not Deserve Such A Farewell!( Photo Credit – Instagram )

What’s Good: Thalapathy Vijay pulling out a charm that makes the audience smile!

What’s Bad: The Bloated runtime, preachy dialogue, and repetitive setup. Bobby Deol’s dubbing!

Loo Break: Anytime you want, it is so long that you would not miss any sequence

Watch or Not? Yes, if you are a Thalapathy Vijay. Else, skip and run!

Language: Tamil

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 3 hours and 3 minutes

User Rating:

When you have an illustrious career, all you can imagine is a grand farewell. Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, was supposed to be the same grand farewell as it was the last film of one of the biggest stars of Indian Cinema before he moved on to perform his duties as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. However, this film suddenly stopped making sense and turned into 10 speeches from some election rally that refuses to end! An unending storyline, crooked editing, and a flat antagonist arc make this farewell unbearable to watch at one go!

When an icon announces his final film before shifting entirely to active politics, fans hoped for a celebratory farewell! A script that honors the mass entertainment with which Thalapathy Vijay has been associated and built an illustrious career doing the same massy cinema! But what director H Vinoth understood from this assignment was to call him Thalapathy ten thousand times in the script!

Jana Nayagan Movie Review: A Film That Is Completely Lost! ( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Jana Nayagan Movie Review: Script Analysis

To be honest, the first half of the film looked decent, but it went crazy in the second half without making any sense! In fact, the climax itself looked like one hour long, where everyone is just fighting amidst a lot of fire and rage, and it never stops! However, let me decode the film for you categorically and serially!

Jana Nayagan starts as a straight story. A police officer who knows how to perform his duty well. He is fearless and knows to deal with the biggest of the goons. However, he is framed and suspended. But he is helped by another police officer in jail, and he is bailed. He lives life taking care of the same police officer’s daughter after he dies. So far, so good? Now this is where it gets confusing and never stops the confusion!

Suddenly, the narrative shifts balance, and it turns into a vigilante action film and a very long election speech that delivers a monologue about every existing problem in the country. From a weapon nexus to corrupt politicians to women’s empowerment to education policies, and everything in between. And trust me when I say this – It deals with every issue relevant in the country. By the climax, it also delivers a very long speech on the Hindu – Muslim fight, a tyrant dictator, and a lot that could be read between the lines! Clearly, the film could not be released before the elections for the very same reason!

Jana Nayagan Movie Review: Star Performance

A strong hero needs an equally strong villain to create tension, and Jana Nayagan has two – Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol! Sadly, none of them looks like an antagonist. Seeing such great actors look miscast was quite heartbreaking. In fact, looking at Priyamani, the third antagonist, getting wasted was more disappointing! If there is one solitary reason to sit through this pain, it is Thalapathy Vijay himself. Even when handed an election speech instead of a script, with preachy monologues, Vijay gives it every possible effort.

While Thalapathy Vijay brings his undeniable screen presence, charisma, and effort, the writing surrounding him offers zero depth. The supporting cast from Pooja Hegde to Mamitha Baiju look lost as well. Apart from a few chest-thumping heroic scenes, Thalapathy Vijay also struggles to navigate through the crooked storyline, once he is pushed to become the savior of Tamil Nadu, fighting all the evils at once!

Jana Nayagan Movie Review: Bobby Deol Is Just A Grumpy Man Here! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Jana Nayagan Movie Review: Direction, Music

After a certain point, H Vinoth’s script looks less like a film and more like an election speech. Every scene feels specifically designed to address a political agenda! I watched the film in Hindi, and it is titled Jana Neta in Hindi! So what do you expect from a Hindi dub? Bad? No, this one wasn’t bad! But what was disappointing was seeing Bobby Deol talk in two voices because while he dubbed for some of his portions, probably a voice-over artist took over the rest of the politically driven dialogues! A special shoutout to Anirudh Ravichander, who tries his absolute best to inject adrenaline into the narrative. His background score roars and works in favor of the film.

Jana Nayagan Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay’s Last Film Does Not Impress! ( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Jana Nayagan Movie Review: The Last Word

On paper, the film sounds like the ultimate mass-meets-message blend. In reality? The film sacrifices dramatic tension, emotional stakes, and basic storytelling for a 3-hour election speech!

Thalapathy Vijay had an illustrious career, and his legendary career deserved a grand, memorable curtain call that celebrated his impact on Tamil cinema. Instead, Jana Nayagan leaves you feeling exhausted. It is a heartbreaking misstep – a farewell that neither the star nor his loyal fans deserved.

1.5 stars!

Jana Nayagan Trailer

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