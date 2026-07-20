Box Office: Mamitha Baiju Eyes Her 3rd 100 Crore Grosser In 3 Consecutive Years (Photo Credit: Instagram/Youtube)

Mamitha Baiju has left her mark in Mollywood and Kollywood, especially in the post-COVID era. After proving her acting mettle, the actress has also tasted some big box office successes at the worldwide box office. Now, with her upcoming biggie, Jana Nayagan, she’ll be witnessing the never-before-seen euphoria in her career. With pre-sales tally rising at an impressive pace, a thunderous start is expected globally. Also, the film will help the actress achieve an exciting feat.

Mamitha Baiju delivered her first 100 crore grosser with Premalu

The first major success for Mamitha came in the form of Premalu, which was released in 2024. Also starring Naslen, the Malayalam rom-com was a mega success at the worldwide box office. In India, it grossed a solid 89.25 crore (75.64 crore net), while overseas, it grossed 42.5 crore. Overall, it did a business of 131.75 crore gross globally. It was the first 100 crore grosser for the actress.

Dude marked her 2nd century

After Premalu, another big success for Mamitha Baiju came with Dude. Released in 2025 and also starring Pradeep Ranganathan, it grossed 86.29 crore (73.13 crore net) in India. In the overseas market, it grossed 28.25 crore. Overall, it grossed 114.54 crore globally. It was her second 100 crore grosser globally.

All set to score her 3rd 100 crore grosser in 3 consecutive years

As we can see, Mamitha Baiju delivered two 100 crore grossers in two consecutive years. Now, in 2026, she’s set to deliver the third one with Jana Nayagan. Given the pre-sales response, the magnum opus might achieve the milestone on opening day itself or in two days, regardless of word of mouth. So, it’s confirmed that the actress will deliver her third 100-crore grosser in the third consecutive year.

What’s next for Mamitha

After Jana Nayagan, Mamitha will be seen in Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons. The film is scheduled to release on August 14, 2026. Since Suriya is back in form with Karuppu, his next is expected to perform well at the box office. For Mamitha, it’s said to be another major film in her career.

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