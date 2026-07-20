Jan Neta Box Office Day 1: Likely To Open Below Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Jana Nayagan is all set for a grand release this Thursday (July 23). The film is also releasing in Hindi with a different title, Jan Neta. Just like every other Vijay film, this one is coming without any marketing efforts. It is solely relying on the actor’s popularity in the Hindi market. While his name will attract some footfalls to theaters, the start won’t be even decent at the Indian box office. In fact, it seems that day 1 collection in Hindi will be less than The Greatest Of All Time. Keep reading for a detailed report!

No marketing push for Jan Neta

Being the final film of the Kollywood superstar, it was expected to be promoted at least decently in the Hindi belt. Unfortunately, the makers didn’t make any effort. Yes, Vijay has a loyal fan base in the Hindi market, but good marketing would have created a sense of urgency, especially since it’s the actor’s swansong. The good thing is that Zee Studios is distributing the Hindi-dubbed version of the film, and unlike Leo and The Greatest Of All Time, it’ll be released in national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis) as well.

Jan Neta’s day 1 collection is likely to stay lower than The Greatest Of All Time

In Leo’s case, there was hype due to LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe), a strong trailer, and popular music. It helped it secure a decent-to-good start of 2.85 crore net. The halo effect of Leo helped The Greatest Of All Time to an extent, resulting in a start of 2.1 crore at the Indian box office. However, in the case of Jan Neta, there are no such favoring factors. The only thing that will give it a push is that it’s the final film of Thalapathy Vijay.

Considering the overall low buzz, Jan Neta targets a start of 1.4-1.8 crore net at the Indian box office. With such an expected start, the film is likely to register Thalapathy Vijay’s 3rd biggest opening in Hindi. It’ll stay below The Greatest Of All Time. It is expected to comfortably beat Varisu (70 lakh).

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay’s Hindi openings in India (ranked highest to lowest):

Leo – 2.85 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 2.1 crore Varisu – 70 lakh Beast – 60 lakh Master – 50 lakh

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Must Read: Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (3 Days To Go): Grosses 9 Crore+, All Set To Surpass The Odyssey’s Opening-Day Pre-Sales

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