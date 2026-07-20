Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (3 Days To Go) ( Photo Credit – Instagram; Universal Pictures )

Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong, Jana Nayagan, is turning out to be an event. After receiving clearance from the censor board, the magnum opus is gearing up for its grand theatrical release this Thursday (July 23), and advance bookings have recently opened. Since the film experienced a delayed release after being leaked online, its business potential was expected to be significantly impacted. However, the response at ticket windows has surprised everyone, hinting at a strong start at the Indian box office.

Jana Nayagan enjoys a roaring response in day 1 advance bookings

Despite the film leaking online months before its release, Vijay’s loyal fan base is making sure to celebrate his final film like a festival. The response in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala has been truly impressive, with tickets getting sold like hotcakes. As of now, the original Tamil version is doing all the talking, while the response for the Telugu version has been underwhelming. Hindi bookings are negligible, but it’s understood as less than 10 shows are listed for now.

As of 11 am IST, Jana Nayagan has grossed a solid 9.58 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through day 1 advance booking. With three more days to go, the film is expected to see a massive surge in pre-sales, and the final gross is expected to exceed 15 crore.

All set to beat The Odyssey’s opening-day pre-sales

With 9.58 crore, Jana Nayagan has surpassed Karuppu (4.8 crore) to register Kollywood’s highest day 1 pre-sales of 2026 at the Indian box office. Among the top day 1 advance bookings of 2026, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is currently in 8th place, and today itself, it’ll take the 7th spot by beating The Odyssey (10.3 crore), which is just 72 lakh away. It is also expected to beat Ustaad Bhagat Singh (10.49 crore) today.

Take a look at the top day 1 pre-sales of 2026 in India (gross):

Dhurandhar 2 – 53 crore Peddi – 20.66 crore The RajaSaab – 15.31 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 14 crore+ Border 2 – 12.5 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 10.49 crore The Odyssey – 10.3 crore Jana Nayagan – 9.58 crore

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