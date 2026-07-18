Jana Nayagan Box Office: Will It Beat Leo’s Opening Day Record In Kerala? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong, Jana Nayagan, is all set to release in theatres worldwide on July 23. Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film was initially scheduled for release in January. However, owing to the censor board approval, the film could not be released on time. After a six-month delay, the movie is now set for a grand release. In Kerala, where the actor commands a huge fan following, they will see shows as early as 6 am.

Can Jana Nayagan Beat Leo At Kerala Box Office?

In 2023, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo broke several records at the box office. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was also part of the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). The film earned a net of 64.8 crore in India on its opening day. The state of Kerala alone contributed 12 crore to this grand total. It was the highest opening film in Kerala that year. None of the Mollywood releases could beat or match Leo’s dominance in the state. The state contributed a net total of 60 crore during its theatrical run.

Therefore, it is no surprise that the Kerala audience is eagerly awaiting the release of Jana Nayagan. Being Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan is more than just a normal movie release for his fans. It’s a celebration! In Kerala, the first-day first-show is expected to start as early as 6 am. However, it is unlikely the film will beat Leo’s opening-day collection.

After Leo, the Kerala box office has not seen many double-digit openings. One of the biggest openers in recent times was Mohanlal’s Empuraan, which was riding on the hype of its prequel. Despite the hype, the opening-day collection in the state was limited to 14 crore.

Additionally, Jana Nayagan’s online leak is expected to have an impact at the box office. Despite that, the film is expected to be among the top 5 biggest openings in Kerala.

More About Jana Nayagan

The upcoming political thriller is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in key roles. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film follows the story of a former official and ex-convict who adopts a young girl and fiercely trains her to join the military. When an abused child sparks a local injustice, the former official is forced to come out of retirement. He soon becomes the people’s leader and faces a corrupt, power-hungry antagonist.

Advertisement

For more box office stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Soon To Enter Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Top 3 Highest-Grossing Films In India



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News