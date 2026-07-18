Jana Nayagan Box Office: Needs To Beat Housefull 4 To Become Pooja Hegde’s Highest Grosser in India ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The release of the upcoming film Jana Nayagan will be a historic moment. The film starring Thalapathy Vijay will be his last movie. The actor, now the sitting Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has decided to pull the curtains on his acting career to pursue politics. Jana Nayagan will be released after a 6-month delay due to the censor board’s approval. But the film is now ready and eyeing to break multiple records, even for lead actress Pooja Hegde.

Will Jana Nayagan become Pooja Hegde’s highest Grosser?

Pooja Hegde is an actress in the Indian film industry. She has been the female lead in several high-budget films, starring an A-list male lead. She has shared screen with the likes of Allu Arjun, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, Suriya, and even Thalapathy Vijay. Currently, her highest-grossing film in India is Housefull 4. The 2019 comedy drama collected a net of 210.3 crore in India. The second on the list is Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, followed by Beast.

Pooja Hegde’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films in India

Housefull 4: 206 crore Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: 200.98 crore Beast: 130.25 crore Maharshi: 129.9 crore Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 110 crore Retro:60.5 crore Mohenjo Daro:58 crore Acharya: 56.14 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore Radhe Shyam: 19.3 crore

Will Jana Nayagan Beat Housefull 4?

Currently, the H Vinoth directorial is expected to open in the range of 30-35 cr net in India. Early in January, the film was predicted to open at 40 crore and above. However, the delay and the leak of the film online are expected to cause some dent in the film’s box office. Despite the fact that the film is looking at a 50 crore worldwide gross opening.

If the film opens at 30-35 crore, it will likely see a rise in the weekend collection. With this pace, the film will easily surpass Housefull 4’s lifetime collection in India in the first week itself. Pooja Hegde is currently eyeing a shift in her highest-grossing list.

More About Jana Nayagan

The upcoming political thriller is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in key roles. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

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