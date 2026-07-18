Idhayam Murali Box Office Collection Day 8: Preity Mukhundhan Scores Her 4th Highest Grosser( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Idhayam Murali was released in theatres on July 8. Despite limited buzz, the film managed to strike a chord with audiences and delivered an impressive performance, driven by positive word of mouth. The film stars Atharvaa and Preity Mukhundhan in the lead and also stars Fahadh Faasil and Kayadu Lohar in pivotal roles. The small-budget film has registered a decent opening week collection and has entered Priety’s top 5 highest-grossing films.

Preity Mukhundhan’s Top 5 Highest Grossing Films

Preity Mukhundhan is having a great year at the box office. After gaining limelight for her charming role in Sarvam Maya, the actress went viral on social media with clips from the film Blast. The Tamil film saw Preity in an action avatar doing some really stylised moves. The clips intrigued audiences, prompting them to learn more about the actress and helping her build a loyal fan base. Her recent film was released in theatres on the heels of Blast. Preity’s recent popularity also helped the Tamil coming-of-age film at the box office.

After eight days, Idhayam Murali has earned a net of 14.93 crore at the Indian box office. With this, the Tamil coming-of-age film has become Priety’s 4th-highest-grosser. Now, the film can have one more week of uninterrupted run before Jana Nayagan takes over the big screens. The film needs almost 20 crore more to become Priety’s third-highest grosser. At the current rate, the film would not be able to achieve it.

Take a look at Preity Mukhundhan’s Highest Grossing Films.

Sarvam Maya- 76.84 cr Blast- 53.11 cr Kannappa- 33.01 cr Idhayam Murali- 14.93 cr Maine Pyar Kiya –01 cr

More About Idhayam Murali

Directed by Aakash Baskaran, the film is a tribute to Atharvaa’s father, the actor Murali. The late Tamil actor has earned the moniker Idhayam Murali after playing the silent, one-sided lover in his blockbuster film Idhayam (1991). This sentimental value also contributed to the film’s success.

Meanwhile, the film is yet to enter the safe zone. Made on a modest budget of 25 crore, the film is yet to recover the amount. If the film sees a spike on the weekend and maintains a steady pace over the next week, it can still close with a marginal profit.

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Must Read: Idhayam Murali Box Office Collection Day 7: Becomes Atharvaa’s Second Highest-Grosser, Beats DNA



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