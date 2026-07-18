Varavu Box Office Collection Day 1: Joju George Records Personal Best Opening( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Joju George’s latest revenge drama Varavu hit the big screens on July 16. Despite mixed reviews, the Malayalam film turned out to be Joju George’s career-best opening. The actor, known for intense dramas, was once again in his comfort zone in Shaji Kailas’s directorial. The film earned 1.55 cr on opening day without any holiday release.

Joju George Registers Career Best Performance

Joju George is one of the most talented actors in the Malayalam industry. He began by playing character actors and slowly climbed the ladder to become a viable leading man. Joju’s record was created at a time when actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film I, Nobody was in its second week at the box office. While I, Nobody has crashed at the box office, it surely has benefited Joju George’s film. With no other major releases, the revenge drama shone at the box office in the state.

According to industry tracker AB George, Varavu earned 1.55 crore at the box office. This is higher than Joju’s previous films Antony (1.25 cr) and Pani (1.15 cr).

Joju George’s Top 3 Opening Day Collection

Varavu – 1.55 cr

Anthony – 1.25 cr

Pani– 1.15 cr

The film will now face the challenge of keeping the momentum going at the box office. The film has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike since day one. So, now the film has to overcome the mixed response and sustain at the box office. Additionally, the film will only have one week of uninterrupted run before Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan takes over the big screens. Vijay has a massive fan base in Kerala, and the anticipation for the film is quite high.

More About Varavu

Directed by Shaji Kailas, the film has been written by AK Sajan. The film follows the story of a man who gets out of jail on a 10-day parole. During this period, he seeks revenge from an influential man who frames him for a crime he did not commit. The revenge thriller also stars Murali Gopy and Saniya Iyyapan in pivotal roles.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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