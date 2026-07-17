l, Nobody Box Office Collection Day 8: Did Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Film Make It To Top 10 Opening Weeks of Mollywood 2026?(Photo Credit – Instagram)

Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran has faced only disappointment at the box office since the release of L2: Empuraan in early 2025. Despite mixed reviews, Empuraan managed to register big numbers at the box office, grossing over 260 crore worldwide. However, his next two films, Vilayath Buddha and I, Nobody, have not even come close to 1/4 of Empuraan’s collections. His latest release, I, Nobody, has almost crashed at the box office after an extended week 1 (8 days).

Where Does I, Nobody, Stand After A Week?

The Malayalam heist film opened at 2.2 crore in India on its opening day. It wasn’t a big figure for a star like Prithviraj, but still a decent collection considering a non-holiday release. However, the film soon saw a dip in collections. Even the first weekend could not give the film the momentum it so needed. On day 8, the film earned 0.16 crore. This was a 92.73% drop from its opening day collection. There is not much redemption for the film going ahead. The film’s overseas collection stands at 7 crore, bringing the worldwide gross to 15.38 crore.

Even with the low single-digit collection, I, Nobody has entered the top 10 opening weeks of Mollywood in 2026. The film threw Mollywood Times off the list, securing the last spot in the ranking. The Naslen starrer Mollywood Times had earned 7.67 crore at the box office in its first week.

Top 10 Opening Week of Mollywood in 2026

Drishyam 3- 81.8 crore (8-day) Vaazha 2 – 55.05 crore (8-day) Aadu 3 – 36.63 crore (8-day) Athiradi – 28.15 crore (8-day) Patriot – 26.98 crore Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies- 13.83 crore (8-day) Balan: The Boy- 11.29 crore Pallichattambi – 10.73 crore (9-day) Kattalan – 8.5 crore (8-day) I, Nobody- 7.96 crore (8-day)

The latest Malayalam film is among Prithviraj Sukumaran’s weakest at the box office. The actor has a chance to redeem his box office status with his upcoming films- Khalifa (Malayalam) and Daayra (Hindi).

Day-wise Collection of I, Nobody

Day 1- 2.20 crore

Day 2- 1.25 crore

Day 3- 1.60 crore

Day 4- 1.40 crore

Day 5- 0.55 crore

Day 6 – 0.33 crore

Day 7- 0.47 crore

Day 8- 0.16 crore

Total – 7.96 crore

I, Nobody Budget vs Box Office

Directed by Nissam Basheer and written by Sameer Abdul, the film was made on an estimated budget of 40 crores. Currently, the film has only recovered 20% of its budget. At the current pace, the film will struggle to even recover 50% of its budget. The film is headed for a disappointing run at the box office and is expected to end its lifetime collection below 20 crore.

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