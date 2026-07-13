I, Nobody Box Office Collection Day 4: Prithviraj Film Has A Disappointing Opening Weekend( Photo Credit – YouTube )

The Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu-starrer I, Nobody was released in theatres on July 9, Thursday. Despite the extended weekend, the film underperformed at the box office. The film has seen a consistent dip since its opening day. Now, the film has been restricted to a single digit at the end of the opening weekend.

Directed by Nissam Basheer, the heist film was written by Sameer Abdul. The duo last worked together in the hit film Rorschach. Therefore, there was much expectation from the film. However, the film saw a steady decline in its first weekend, with a slight increase on Saturday. However, it was not enough to keep the film’s momentum on track.

I, Nobody Opening Weekend

On Sunday, day 4, I, Nobody, collected 1.36 crore, a 15% drop from Saturday’s 1.6 crore. The film had opened with 2.2 crore, making it the 9th-biggest opening in Mollywood in 2026. However, the film could not maintain its momentum over the weekend. The film ended the opening weekend collection with 6.41 crore.

Day-Wise Collection of I, Nobody

Day 1- 2.2 crore

Day 2- 1.25 crore

Day 3- 1.6 crore

Day 4- 1.36 crore

Total- 6.41 crore

This is one of the lowest opening weekends of Prithviraj’s career. However, it is still higher than his last release, Vilayath Buddha. The film had closed its 3-day opening weekend at 3.5 crore.

At the current pace, I, Nobody, will even struggle to reach the safe zone. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 40 crore and will have a tough time recovering the sum.

When Team I, Nobody Embrace Negative Reviews

There was much anticipation and reasonable expectation from the heist film I, Nobody to perform at the box office. The teaser and trailer hinted at an action-packed, intelligent heist film. However, on July 9, the mixed reviews did no favours for the film. With poor word of mouth, the film failed to attract a large audience to theatres despite a fabulous star cast and a writer-director duo.

Amid the film’s negative reception, the makers of I, Nobody shared a post featuring three reviews. One was positive, one was mixed, and one was negative. Sharing the reviews, the makers simply wrote, “Everybody has an opinion. Watch it and find yours.”

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