I, Nobody Box Office Collection Day 1: Film Earns 2.2 Crore on Opening Day (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy’s film I, Nobody was released in theatres on July 9. The film directed by Nissam Basheer is a heist film centered around an ordinary man. The film has been written by Sameer Abdul. Notably, the director-writer duo previously delivered the hit Malayalam film Rorschach. As a result, expectations for I, Nobody were high ahead of its release. Despite the buzz, the Malayalam heist film collected Rs 2.2 crore net in India on its opening day.

I, Nobody Opening Day Collection

Prithviraj-starrer had a slow start at the box office as far as advance collections were concerned. However, ticket sales picked up significantly on the day of release, helping the film register a decent opening.

Overall, the film collected 2.2 crore across 1403 screens in India. This brings the total India gross collections to 2.55 crore.

I, Nobody is the 9th Biggest Opening of 2026

The film has made it into the top 10 biggest openings of 2026. With no holiday release and the monsoons playing spoilsport, the film still managed to register a good opening.

The film is currently 9th on the list of biggest Mollywood openers:

Drishyam 3– 15.85 crore Patriot- 10 crore Athiradi- 6.07 crore Aadu 3- 5.95 crore Vaazha 2- 4.75 crore Kattalan- 3.05 crore Chatha Pacha: The Ring Of Rowdies- 3.4 crore Pallichattambi- 2.9 crore I, Nobody- 2.2 crore

More About I, Nobody

The team behind the latest Malayalam heist film, I, Nobody, is quite an interesting set of people. The film has been directed by Nissam Basheer and written by Sameer Abdul. The film has been jointly produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh Mehta, and C. V. Sarathi. The film also stars Hakim Shajahan in a pivotal role.

The cinematography has been done by Dinesh Purushothaman. Dhanya Balakrishnan has designed the costumes, while Ronnex Xavier was responsible for the makeup.

Advertisement

For more Box office stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 14: Can It Enter Disha Patani’s Top 3 Highest-Grossing Films Ever?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News