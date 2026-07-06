I, Nobody Box Office: A Look At Prithviraj’s Top 5 Highest Grossers (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Prithviraj Sukumaran has an exciting lineup of films across multiple languages. The actor will kick off the second half of 2026 with the Malayalam thriller I, Nobody, co-starring Parvathy Thiruvothu. The makers will release the film in theatres worldwide on July 9.

Prithviraj is one of the most bankable stars in Malayalam cinema and has also starred in several successful Telugu and Hindi films. Additionally, he has established himself as one of Malayalam cinema’s most successful directors in terms of box office performance. Interestingly, his five highest-grossing films in India include a mix of Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi releases.

Prithviraj’s Highest-Grossing Films

While I, Nobody has generated considerable anticipation, it will need to emerge as a box office success to secure a place among Prithviraj’s five highest-grossing films in India.

Currently, Prithviraj’s highest-grossing film is Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1, which earned 406.45 crore net in India. It is followed by L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj himself, in which he also played a pivotal role alongside Mohanlal.

At present, the fifth spot belongs to Lucifer, Prithviraj’s directorial debut. Although Mohanlal played the lead, Prithviraj had a crucial extended cameo in the blockbuster, which emerged as one of Kerala’s biggest hits of 2019. The film collected 65.21 crore net in India.

Therefore, I, Nobody will need to cross the 65.21 crore mark to enter Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s list of top five highest-grossing films in India.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films in India (Net)

Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1 – 406.45 crore L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 85.26 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66 crore Lucifer – 65.21 crore

About I, Nobody

The trailer introduces Prithviraj as Rajeevan, a man whose life spirals out of control after he becomes entangled in crime, violence, and the consequences of his own choices. Throughout the trailer, Prithviraj is seen navigating dangerous situations, hinting at a thriller driven as much by internal conflict as external threats.

The film is produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R. Mehta, and C.V. Sarathi under the banners of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments. I, Nobody is slated to hit theatres on July 9, 2026.

Watch the trailer here

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