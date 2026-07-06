Obsession Worldwide Box Office: Crosses $400M (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Obsession is unstoppable at the box office and is completely unbothered by the biggies running alongside. The film has become one of the ten horror films in history to cross the major milestone at the worldwide box office. The Curry Barker movie will soon beat Prometheus to climb the all-time top ten horror grossers worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Inches away from crossing the $250 million mark at the domestic box office

The R-rated movie collected a solid $5.3 million in its 8th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It joins Avatar: The Way of Water‘s 52-day streak of staying above $1 million as the 12th longest of all time at the domestic box office. It dropped by just 45.4% from last weekend despite losing 325 theaters over the past week. It has hit the $245.3 million domestic cume and is inching toward the $250 million milestone in North America.

Crosses the $400 million milestone worldwide

Focus Features’ Obsession collected a solid $12.1 million at the overseas box office on its 8th weekend. It dropped by 11.7% from last weekend at the international box office. The film’s overseas total hits $157.8 million in cume across 74 markets, per Box Office Mojo. Allied to the domestic cume of $245.3 million, the worldwide collection of the horror sensation is $403.1 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $245.3 million

International – $157.8 million

Worldwide – $403.1 million

The 10th horror film in history to cross the $400 million milestone worldwide

Obsession has emerged as the 10th highest-grossing horror movie of all time at the worldwide box office. It is also the 10th horror film in history to cross the $400 million milestone worldwide. It is crossing the global haul of Prometheus today, making it the 9th-highest-grossing horror movie ever worldwide. For the record, Prometheus collected $403.4 million globally in its lifetime.

Curry Barker‘s film is on track to earn around $450 million globally during its theatrical run. Obsession, made on a $1 million budget, is wreaking havoc worldwide. Obsession was released on May 15.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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