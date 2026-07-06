Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Goes Past The 50 Crore Mark In The Opening Weekend (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, displayed an upward trend over the opening weekend and ended its 3-day run with decent numbers. Considering the negativity on social media and mixed word of mouth, the film was expected to fetch poor numbers, but it has surprised everyone to an extent by scoring above 50 crore gross at the worldwide box office by the end of its first weekend. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Alpha earn at the worldwide box office in 3 days?

The spy action thriller opened at 17.14 crore globally. On Saturday, it jumped by 12.54%, earning 19.29 crore. On the first Sunday, day 3, it picked up again and raked in 15.93 crore gross in India, while internationally, it grossed an estimated 4.2 crore. Overall, it did a business of 20.13 crore gross on Sunday, displaying a jump of 4.35% from day 2’s 19.29 crore gross.

In total, Alpha has grossed 40.72 crore (34.5 crore net) at the Indian box office. In the overseas market, there was a decline over the weekend, and it has grossed 15.84 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 3-day worldwide box office collection stands at 56.56 crore gross. It’s a decent number, and now all eyes are on the film’s performance on the first Monday, day 4.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 34.5 crore

India gross – 40.72 crore

Overseas gross – 15.84 crore

Worldwide gross – 56.56 crore

Alpha is likely to struggle in the coming days

Although Alpha has performed well in its first weekend, despite all the online negativity, it can’t be an excuse for the underperformance, especially since the film is part of YRF’s Spy Universe. Since word of mouth is mixed, the film is likely to struggle on weekdays. Also, from this Friday (July 10) onwards, things will become difficult as Dhamaal 4 will eat away a big chunk of screens across India. So, it seems that the film might struggle to hit even the 100 crore mark worldwide.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Alpha.

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