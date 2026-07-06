Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection Day 3: Film Recovers 7 % Of Its Budget( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do hit theatres on July 3 alongside YRF’s big-ticket release Alpha. The action thriller stars Huma in the lead and also marks her debut as a producer, with the actress backing the film alongside her brother, Saqib Saleem.

While the film had a slow start at the box office, it is now banking on positive word of mouth to sustain its theatrical run.

Baby Do Die Do Needs Over 23 Crore More To Enter Safe Zone

Reportedly made on a budget of 25 crore, the Huma Qureshi-starrer opened to a modest 40 lakh on its first day across 778 shows. Baby Do Die Do has also struggled with limited screen count due to its clash with Alpha.

However, despite the constrained release, the film witnessed steady growth over its opening weekend. On Day 3, the film collected 83 lakh net in India despite a reduction in the number of shows.

At the end of its first weekend, Baby Do Die Do has earned only 1.81 crore net in India, which means it has recovered just 7.24% of its reported budget. Consequently, it still needs to earn over 23 crore to recover its production cost and enter the safe zone.

Baby Do Die Do Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: 0.40 crore

Day 2: 0.58 crore

Day 3: 0.83 crore

India Net Total: 1.81 crore

India Gross Total: 2.06 crore

Worldwide Gross: 2.06 crore (The film is yet to register any overseas collections.)

What Is Baby Do Die Do About?

Baby Do Die Do is a Hindi action thriller that released in theatres on July 3, 2026. Huma Qureshi plays the lead role. The film follows a deaf-and-mute assassin in Mumbai who carries out contract killings using a concealed gun hidden inside an umbrella. Haunted by the trauma of her twin sister’s murder, she is constantly guided by her sibling’s disembodied voice as she attempts to leave behind her violent past and build a peaceful future.

The film also stars Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, Seema Pahwa, Rachit Singh, and Marudhar Shekhawat in pivotal roles.

Directed by Nachiket Samant, Baby Do Die Do has been produced by Saqib Saleem under the Saleem Siblings banner in association with Pune 04 Films. The film was released in theatres on July 3, 2026.

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