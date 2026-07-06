Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Film Enters Top 10 Biggest Kollywood Opening( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The latest Tamil film Gatta Kusthi 2, starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, has registered a strong opening weekend at the box office. The film, which was released on July 3, is the sequel to the 2022 blockbuster of the same name. Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sequel continues the story of the unconventional relationship between a wrestler wife and her stay-at-home husband. Moreover, thanks to positive word of mouth since its opening day, the film has managed to post an impressive opening weekend.

Gatta Kusthi 2 Enters the Top 10 Biggest Kollywood Opening Weekends of 2026

After its first weekend, the Tamil has emerged as the 9th biggest opening weekend for a Kollywood film in 2026. Notably, it has surpassed Anaswara Rajan and Abishan Jeevinth’s With Love in the rankings. Meanwhile, the list continues to be topped by Suriya’s Karuppu, which collected 68 crore during its opening weekend. However,the Vishnu Vishal film trails Blast by just 10 lakh.

Take a look at Kollywood’s Top 10 Opening Weekends of 2026 (India Net):

Karuppu – 68 crore Kara – 23.35 crore (4-day) Parasakthi – 22.6 crore (2-day) Love Insurance Kompany – 22.5 crore Youth – 17.8 crore (4-day) Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 14.85 crore (4-day) Thaai Kizhavi – 14.15 crore Blast – 13.95 crore (4-day) Gatta Kusthi 2 – 13.85 crore With Love – 13.41 crore

Gatta Kusthi 2 Day 3 Box Office Collection

On its third day, Gatta Kusthi 2 collected 6.2 crore net in India across approximately 2,400 shows. Consequently, the film registered a healthy 31.9% jump over its Day 2 collections, reflecting strong audience reception over the weekend.

Here is the film’s box office breakdown after three days:

India Net Total: 13.85 crore

India Gross Total: 15.93 crore

Overseas Gross: 2.85 crore

Worldwide Gross Total: 18.78 crore

Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of around 27 crore. Therefore, the film will need to maintain its current momentum over the coming weekdays to recover its production costs and eventually emerge as a box office success.

More About Gatta Kusthi 2

Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi reprise their lead roles in the sequel. Additionally, Karunas, Kali Venkat, Munishkanth, and Gajaraj, all of whom played pivotal roles in the first film, also return. Meanwhile, actor Karunakaran joins the cast in another pivotal role.

Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sequel features cinematography by K. M. Bhaskaran, while Sean Roldan has composed the music. Furthermore, Barath Vikraman has handled the editing, and S. Jayachandran serves as the art director.

Finally, Murugan has choreographed the action sequences, while Baba Bhaskar has helmed the dance choreography.

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