Gatta Kusthi 2 X Review: Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi impress audiences (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The much-awaited Tamil film starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead has been released in theatres today. The film, which focuses on the political tug-of-war between men and women, has been receiving largely positive reviews from audiences after its morning shows on Friday. In fact, many took to X to share their thoughts on the film, with the majority calling it emotional and thought-provoking.

Directed by Chella Ayyavu, Gatta Kusthi 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster film that set the cash registers ringing. Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vishnu Vishal have returned for the sequel after starring in the first part as well. Although the original film had a proper conclusion, the makers had earlier clarified that the sequel is set in the same universe.

This time around, the sequel continues as a sports drama while presenting everyday household issues in a comical manner, making it a wholesome commercial entertainer.

Simple story with lots of fun

Netizens have praised the film’s simple storyline, which packs in plenty of emotions and comic moments to keep the audience engaged.

A user took to X and wrote:”A simple storyline with good mix of emotional scenes & comedies.. neatly written screenplay took some time to setup in first act after that it picked up well.. background and songs are okay!! The emotional angle of Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Lekshmi and kid was presented beautifully in the film.. the flaws are overshadowed by highly entertaining last hour of the movie, especially dance & court sequence.”

#GattaKusthi2



A simple storyline with good mix of emotional scenes & comedies.. neatly written screenplay 🙌🏻 took some time to setup in first act after that it picked up well.. background and songs are okay !!



The emotional angle of Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Lekshmi and kid was… pic.twitter.com/I1Xujh0qOh — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) July 3, 2026

Another user shared: “There are plenty of fun moments which mostly worked. Initial 20 mins were a little flat and picked up after that. Unlike the first part, the interval of this part ends with an emotional block, which was good.”

#GattaKusthi2 – Fun & Emotional First half👌



– Film starts with the same point where the first half is left🤝

– VishnuVishal, AiswaryaLekshmi & the Kid performance was. Especially Father & Daughter bond connected well♥️

– There are plenty of fun moments which mostly worked😀

-… pic.twitter.com/9nWpFFpcl4 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) July 3, 2026

Meanwhile, trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai wrote: “A breezy family entertainer packed with solid laughs, heart, and emotions! When sequels are bombing left and right, director @ChellaAyyavu nails it with the perfect blend of comedy and lady sentiments.”

#GattaKusthi Review : Jolly Fun Ride!



My Rating: 3.5/5



A breezy family entertainer packed with solid laughs, heart, and emotions! When sequels are bombing left and right, director @ChellaAyyavu nails it with the perfect blend of comedy and lady sentiments.



Screenplay &… pic.twitter.com/022ath6Xkx — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 3, 2026

Another user wrote: “An enjoyable fun family entertainer that has all the necessary elements like fun, emotions and message to cater to the family audience.. Comedy scenes worked big time..”

#GattaKusthi2 – WINNER..🏆💥🤝



An Enjoyable Fun Family Entertainer that has all the necessary elements like Fun, Emotions and Message to cater the Family Audience..⭐ Comedy Scenes worked big time..🤝😃 pic.twitter.com/rf7l1zr802 — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) July 3, 2026

More about Gatta Kusthi 2

The lead pair, Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, reprise their roles in the sequel. Additionally, Karunas, Kali Venkat, Munishkanth, and Gajaraj, all of whom played pivotal roles in the first film, also return. Actor Karunakaran joins the cast in a pivotal role.

Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sequel features cinematography by K. M. Bhaskaran and music composed by Sean Roldan. Meanwhile, Barath Vikraman has handled the editing, while S. Jayachandran serves as the art director.

Furthermore, Murugan has choreographed the action sequences, while Baba Bhaskar has choreographed the dance numbers.

Advertisement

For more South stories, stay tuned to Koimoi

Must Read: Kalki 2: Has Alia Bhatt Joined Deepika Padukone’s Ex-Film? 3 Reasons We Think She Is the New Choice for Prabhas’s Biggie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News