Tumbbad, produced and acted in by Sohum Shah, is now considered a cult classic and has even received a theatrical re-release, though it was not a financial success when it first hit cinemas. Mollywood has a somewhat similar story with Kumari, starring Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead and directed by Nirmal Sahadev. The film effectively transports the audience to a different time and world, set in a remote Kerala village in the late 20th century, and explores the universe of a patriarchal, land-owning upper caste family.

Where To Watch Kumari On OTT?

Kumari is available to stream on Netflix in Malayalam audio only. While teasers for the film are available on YouTube in Telugu and Tamil, the full movie is not currently available online in those languages. The Netflix version comes with English subtitles only.

Kumari: Plot & Storyline

The plot of Kumari, released back in 2022, is rooted in a world shaped by two supernatural beings who are brothers. The first is Gari Devan, a deity associated with and worshipped by a powerful feudal family. The other is Illimala Chathan, a deity linked to lower caste tribals and oppressed communities.

Kumari enters this world through marriage. She is a naive young woman who is married into a new village, where she begins her life with her husband, Kaanhirangat Dhruvan Thampuran, portrayed by Shine Tom Chacko. In the beginning, their life together is happy. The couple enjoys each other’s company, and Kumari is understanding of her husband’s circumstances and the psychological issues rooted in his childhood.

However, nothing in this new world is as it first appears. Soon, Kumari is forced to confront growing challenges, as the land itself seems to have been waiting for her for generations. Along the way, she must also break a boon that has turned into a curse.

Kumari: Strong & Weak Points

Kumari stands out for its strong visuals and music, with composers Manikandan Ayyappa and Jakes Bejoy adding considerable depth to the film. Aishwarya Lekshmi delivers a solid performance in the lead role and carries the film effectively. On the other hand, Shine Tom Chacko feels miscast, with dialogue delivery that is often unclear, making it difficult for him to fully inhabit the character. At times, it feels more like watching the actor rather than the role. The climactic visuals are another weak point, and while the script has its dull moments, the film remains an overall enjoyable watch.

