The much-anticipated sequel to Tumbbad is officially in the works, with Sohum Shah Films joining forces with Dr. Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios for one of the most ambitious fantasy-horror projects in Indian cinema.

The original Tumbbad (2018) carved a permanent place in Indian cinematic history, blending folklore, mythology, and horror into a genre-defining masterpiece. Over the years, it has grown into a global cult classic, acclaimed at international festivals and celebrated by cinephiles across the world.

Its re-release last year further cemented its place as a landmark film, shattering box office expectations. Now, with Tumbbad 2, the makers aim to take the story to an even grander level.

As per a source close to the film, “This collaboration between Pen Studios and Sohum Shah Films isn’t just about bringing back a cult classic — it’s about taking the vision to the next level. Tumbbad 2 is designed on a grand canvas with a production budget of over ₹150 crores, making it one of the most ambitious fantasy-horror projects in Indian cinema. It’s a big film, a huge collaboration, and one that reflects the shared commitment to scale, storytelling, and creating a cinematic experience that will resonate globally.”

With Pen Studios’ legacy of delivering blockbusters like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi combined with the creative vision of Sohum Shah Films, Tumbbad 2 is set to open an exciting new chapter in the cult franchise’s universe. The project is expected to go on floors early next year.

