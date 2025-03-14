A couple of weeks ago, we witnessed a box office between two content-driven Bollywood films, Crazxy and Superboys Of Malegaon. Both films were appreciated for their content, but unfortunately, none of them managed to shine at Indian ticket windows. In terms of collection, Sohum Shah’s film has taken a big lead, but the overall number isn’t big enough. Let’s find out how both outings fared in 14 days!

Reception of the films

Both films, belonging to different genres, were released on February 28, 2025. They opened to positive reviews from critics. The Sohum Shah-led thriller was mainly praised for the lead actor’s performance and the edge-of-the-seat engaging content. Reema Kagti’s directorial was praised for its inspiring and rooted concept along with the performances.

Among the ticket-buying audience, both Crazxy and Superboys Of Malegaon enjoyed positive word-of-mouth but didn’t translate much to footfalls. Yes, for Sohum Shah’s film, there were some takers. It also benefitted due to the halo effect of Tumbbad’s success (re-release). On the other hand, the Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora starrer went unnoticed.

Crazxy VS Superboys Of Malegaon at the Indian box office

Crazxy started its journey by earning 1.10 crores on day 1. Over the weekend, it displayed limited growth. During the weekdays, the trend was steady, but overall, the collection wasn’t that big. The picture was the same during the second week as well. Overall, it wrapped up its second week by earning a total of 12.71 crore* net at the Indian box office.

Superboys Of Malegaon was a no-show right from the opening day, earning just 50 lakh on day 1. Over the weekend, the growth was dismal, and during weekdays, things stayed low. Even in the second week, there was no turnaround despite highly positive reviews. Overall, it concluded its 14-day run by earning just 3.20 crore* net.

So, as we can see, the Sohum Shah starrer displayed its dominance by a margin of 9.51 crores or 297.18% higher collection.

(* denotes estimated collection)

