In the post-COVID era, the remakes are gone case. Yes, films like Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan have worked, but those were only exceptions. A similar magic didn’t happen with Varun Dhawan’s Baby John. The OG film, Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay, was a big box office success and amassed over 100 crore gross domestically. On the other hand, Varun’s magnum opus was a mega-disaster.

Theri’s success and legacy

Theri marked Atlee’s second film as a director and his first collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay. The Tamil action entertainer was theatrically released on April 14, 2016. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics, as it was considered to be fan service and nothing special. Still, it found takers among the ticket-buying audience, and eventually, the film was a commercial winner.

At the Indian box office, Theri amassed an impressive 109.70 crore gross, with Tamil Nadu alone contributing around 77 crores. Apart from being a commercial success, the biggie gained popularity through its satellite and digital viewings. Even today, the film enjoys its loyal fan base.

Baby John fails miserably!

Baby John impressed everyone with its promotional assets, especially the teaser, but its reputation was impacted badly due to the remake tag. As a result, the film failed to register the required big start at ticket windows. Released on December 25, 2024, the action thriller opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, Varun Dhawan’s performance was unanimously praised.

Due to an underwhelming start, a negative perception of Baby John was created, resulting in a poor outcome. With fewer movie buffs showing interest, the Bollywood biggie failed to make it big and ended its run at 46.35 crore gross at the Indian box office. This was a big blow since the film’s budget exceeded 100 crores.

If a comparison is made, Varun’s film failed to repeat the magic of the OG and earned 57.74% less than Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

