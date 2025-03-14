After Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Sanam Teri Kasam, another iconic movie has made its way to the Indian theatres. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s romantic-comedy Namastey London has been released in theatres on Holi today. The advance booking for the opening day is not upto the mark. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

There are currently limited releases at the Hindi box office. Mere Husband Ki Biwi and Superboys Of Malegaon are already struggling and are flops. Crazxy still has chances to recover its budget. Chhaava has concluded 1 month in theatres but continues to dominate. The Diplomat has also been released today but will remain on the lower end. All in all, there is scope for Namastey London to flourish.

Advance Booking Final Update!

As per the latest box office update, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s film has begun its re-release journey on a slow note. Only 985 tickets have been sold from 75+ shows across the nation. Sanam Teri Kasam and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which were released earlier in 2025, witnessed a much better trend.

Given the current situation, Namastey London would open in the range of 10-20 lakh. This is quite disappointing for a film starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s hit pairing. The Holi festivity should have also ideally improved the footfalls. However, due to the limited showcasing, the re-release will not be able to witness its full potential.

OG Box Office Collection

Namastey London was originally released in March 2007. It made box office collections of 38 crores, against a reported budget of 31 crores. Vipul Amrutlal Shah‘s directorial ended its theatrical run as a plus affair but failed to achieve the ‘hit verdict’.

Hopefully, the buzz around the re-release will grow, leading to more demand and show count, and Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif starrer will re-write its fate at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Box Office: Aamir Khan Stays Undefeated For 8 Years; RRR, Jawan, Pushpa 2 – All Failed Despite 1000 Crore+ Haul!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News